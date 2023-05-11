[210+ Pages Report] According to Zion Market Research, the Global Mucolipidosis II (I Cell Disorder) Market size was worth at USD 12.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 15.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 8.8% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players covered in the report are Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Lupin Limited, Amgen Inc, Mylan N.V., Sanifit, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Alkem Labs, Cipla Inc., Hope Pharmaceuticals, BSN medical, Zydus Cadila., and others.

What is Mucolipidosis II (I Cell Disorder)? How big is the Mucolipidosis II (I Cell Disorder) Industry?

Report Overview:

The global mucolipidosis II (I cell disorder) market size was nearly $12.8 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to surge to approximately $15.8 Billion by 2030 along with recording the highest growth rate of nearly 8.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Mucolipidosis II (I cell disorder) is termed as I-cell disease and is a lysosomal storage disorder occurring as a result of enzyme N-acetylglucosamine-1-phosphotransferase activity resulting in the inability of internalizing enzymes into lysosomes. Apart from this, the ailment is a rare as well as inherited one. Furthermore, it is also named as sialidosis and the condition is classified as lysosomal storage disorder (LSD). In this disorder, genetic irregularities hinder the normal activity of lysosomes in human tissues.

Global Mucolipidosis II (I Cell Disorder) Market: Growth Factors & Restraints

Rise in incidences of mucolipidosis II (I cell disorder) among the global population will multiply the growth of the global mucolipidosis II (I cell disorder) market. The burgeoning need for a large number of medicines for treating mucolipidosis II (I cell disorder) symptoms such as delays in the growth of gross and fine motor skills coupled with financial support from public & private organizations for inventing new modes of treatment will augment the global market growth. In addition to this, the rise in the demand for novel healthcare treatments for metabolic disorders will provide impetus to the global market in the coming decade.

Nevertheless, high treatment costs are anticipated to put brakes on the expansion of the mucolipidosis II (I cell disorder) industry in the years to come. However, approval of new drugs by regulatory bodies along with highlighting as well as funding of research & development projects for finding a cure for mucolipidosis II (I cell disorder) will help the industry explore new horizons of growth in the near future.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 12.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 15.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.8% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Lupin Limited, Amgen Inc, Mylan N.V., Sanifit, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Alkem Labs, Cipla Inc., Hope Pharmaceuticals, BSN medical, and Zydus Cadila. Key Segment By Symptoms, Treatment, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Mucolipidosis II (I Cell Disorder) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global mucolipidosis II (I cell disorder) market is sectored into symptoms, treatment, end-user, and region.

The symptoms segment of the mucolipidosis II (I cell disorder) market is sub-segmented into deafness, lack of muscle tone (hypotonia), abnormal spine curvature, changing proportion of mental retardation, low growth of gross & fine motor skills, and others segments. Furthermore, the low growth of gross & fine motor skills segment, which contributed for over 25% of the global market share in 2022, is anticipated to retain its leading position even in the foreseeable future. The segmental growth in the next eight years can be credited to the lack of growth of gross & fine motor skills seen in the children post-birth as they suffered from mucolipidosis II (I cell disorder) after birth.

On the basis of route of administration, the mucolipidosis II (I cell disorder) industry across the globe is divided into antibiotics, hip replacement, experimental therapies, physical therapy, and others segments. The antibiotics segment, which led the treatment segment in 2022, is projected to contribute the largest share of the global market in the forecasting timeline. The growth of the segment in the coming years can be due to large-scale prescriptions of antibiotics by physicians for treating mucolipidosis II (I cell disorder).

Based on end-user, the global mucolipidosis II (I cell disorder) market is sectored into specialty clinics, homecare, hospitals, and others segments.

The global Mucolipidosis II (I Cell Disorder) market is segmented as follows:

By Symptoms

Deafness

Lack of Muscle Tone (Hypotonia)

Abnormal Spine Curvature

Changing Proportion of Mental Retardation

Low Growth of Gross & Fine Motor Skills

Others

By Treatment

Antibiotics

Physical Therapy

Hip Replacement

Experimental Therapies

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Browse the full “Mucolipidosis II (I Cell Disorder) Market By Symptoms (Deafness, Lack of Muscle Tone (Hypotonia), Abnormal Spine Curvature, Changing Proportion of Mental Retardation, Low Growth of Gross & Fine Motor Skills, and Others), By Treatment (Antibiotics, Physical Therapy, Hip Replacement, Experimental Therapies, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/mucolipidosis-ii-i-cell-disorder-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Mucolipidosis II (I Cell Disorder) market include –

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Lupin Limited

Amgen Inc

Mylan N.V.

Sanifit

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Alkem Labs

Cipla Inc.

Hope Pharmaceuticals

BSN medical

Zydus Cadila.

The global mucolipidosis II (I cell disorder) market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to favorable government policies and the allocation of funds for research projects for improving medical treatments.

Based on product, the low growth of the gross & fine motor skills segment is predicted to contribute majorly towards the market growth over the forecast timeline.

In terms of treatment, the antibiotics segment is projected to account for a major share of the global market in 2023-2030.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific mucolipidosis II (I cell disorder) market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Regional Analysis:

North America, which dominated the revenue share of the global mucolipidosis II (I cell disorder) market in 2022, is prognosed to continue its numero uno position in the regional market during the next eight years. The regional market surge over 2023-2030 can be subject to the easy availability of robust healthcare infrastructure facilities in the region. Apparently, a prominent rise in healthcare spending by governments of the countries such as the U.S. and Canada will account lucratively towards the market elevation in North America.

On the other hand, the mucolipidosis II (I cell disorder) industry in the Asia-Pacific region is slated to record the highest CAGR of 7.5% in the forecasting years. The regional market expansion in the coming years can be owing to an increase in the number of patients in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand. Moreover, unmet medical needs in these countries will uplift the expansion of the industry in the Asia-Pacific zone.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In the first quarter of 2021, the U.S. FDA provided orphan drug distribution status to two gene therapies referred to as M6P Gene Therapy for Gaucher disorder with an objective of treating inherited metabolic disorder mucolipidosis. The initiative is likely to expand the scope of the mucolipidosis II (I cell disorder) industry across the globe.

In the second half of 2022, researchers at University of Michigan in the U.S. found a new gene TMEM251 in a rare disorder referred to as mucolipidosis type II, a lysosomal storage disorder, which causes swelling in the heart & abdomens as well as malformation in the bones. Moreover, the ailment also causes internal organ edema as well as skeletal dysplasia.

