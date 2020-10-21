Breaking News
Mueller Awarded Contract for AMI Deployment in Newport Beach, CA

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mueller Systems today announced the City of Newport Beach, CA, has selected Mueller Systems to deploy 26,500 advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) water meters. The project will include the replacement or retrofitting of all current City water meters with the Mi.Net® AMI system.

“After a successful 18-month pilot, the new AMI system has already proven its worth in reducing water loss,” said Steffen Catron, Utilities Manager for the City. “During the pilot, we detected and confirmed six residential water leaks within 24-48 hours of the leak occurring, instead of 30-60 days. We are confident that this system will help us best manage our water resources and deliver exceptional customer service.”

“Newport Beach is a leader in the adoption of smart water technology. We are pleased that the Mi.Net AMI system will further support their commitment to innovation and water conservation,” said Chad Mize, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Mueller.

The Mi.Net AMI system uses a LoRa-enabled radio device that is attached to the newly installed meter and digital register to transmit water usage information over a secure network. The new system will leverage the Sentryx™ water intelligence software platform which is easy to use and gives water utilities access to accurate water usage information, near real-time alerts and provides data to the City’s water billing system. The City will also have the capability to provide hourly water usage information to customers.

The Mueller Network Operations Center will support the new AMI system and will monitor all network devices. This will allow the City to focus its time and resources on the delivery of water rather than network and information technology support.

For more information on the Mueller Mi.Net AMI System, visit muellersystems.com/ami-solutions/mi-net/

ABOUT MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, and pipe condition assessment.  We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

About MUELLER SYSTEMS, LLC.

Mueller Systems LLC is a subsidiary of Mueller Water Products. Mueller Systems is a leader in developing technologies and components that make collecting data easier and more beneficial to water utilities and their customers.

For more information about us or to view our full line of water products, please visit www.muellersystems.com.

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“MWP”), and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other. MWP brands include Mueller®, Echologics®, Hydro Gate®, Hydro-Guard®, HYMAX®, Jones®, Krausz®, Mi.Net®, Milliken®, Pratt®, Pratt Industrial®, Singer®, and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant. Please see www.muellerwaterproducts.com to learn more.

© 2020 Mueller Systems, LLC. All Rights Reserved. The trademarks, logos and service marks displayed in this document are the property of Mueller Systems, LLC., its affiliates or other third parties. Products marked with a section symbol (§) are subject to patents or patent applications. For details, visit www.mwppat.com. These products are intended for use in potable water applications. Please contact your Mueller Sales Representative or Customer Service Representative concerning any other application(s).

Media contact: Yolanda Kokayi, email: [email protected]; contact: 770-206-4131

