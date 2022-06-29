Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Mueller Delivers Network-as-a-Service Solution with Cellular Endpoint

Mueller Delivers Network-as-a-Service Solution with Cellular Endpoint

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

ATLANTA, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Mueller Systems announced the launch of the newest addition to the Mi.Net® Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) system – Mueller Cellular Node. This Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) endpoint solution is designed for water network agility, enabling utilities to connect meters to their AMI network in specific areas or across the entire distribution system by leveraging existing cellular infrastructure – eliminating the need for maintenance.

The Mueller Cellular Node communicates with encoded water meters, including meters that are already in operation. Like other Mueller nodes, the Cellular Node sends near real-time consumption data directly to the scalable Sentryx™ Water Intelligence Platform which provides utilities with a holistic view and insights into the health of their distribution systems such as pressure, flow, water consumption patterns, leak, and temperature data.

Water utilities can easily add more water meter data points to the Sentryx metering module without having to reconfigure the entire platform architecture – providing a true network in-a-box solution for water systems of any size.

Other NaaS solutions available in Mueller Systems’ portfolio include the LoRaWAN® Node and Mi.Node which complement the Cellular Node to provide water utilities flexibility beyond just connectivity.

For more information on the Mueller Cellular Node, visit https://muellersystems.com/ami-solutions/cellular-node/

ABOUT MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, pressure management products, and software technology that provides critical water system data. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service, and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

ABOUT MUELLER SYSTEMS, LLC

Mueller Systems, LLC is a subsidiary of Mueller Water Products. Mueller Systems is a leader in developing technologies and components that make collecting data easier and more beneficial to water utilities and their customers.

For more information about us or to view our full line of water products, please visit www.muellersystems.com.

Marketing Contact: Media Contact:
   
Yolanda Kokayi Robin Keegan
770-206-4131 770-206-4152
ykokayi@muellerwp.com rkeegan@muellerwp.com

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“MWP”), and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other. MWP brands include Mueller®, Echologics®, Hydro Gate®, Hydro-Guard®, HYMAX®, i2O®, Jones®, Krausz®, Mi.Net®, Milliken®, Pratt®, Pratt Industrial®, Singer®, and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant. Please see www.muellerwp.com/about to learn more.

© 2022 Mueller Systems, LLC. All Rights Reserved. The trademarks, logos and service marks displayed in this document are the property of Mueller Systems, LLC., its affiliates, or other third parties. Products marked with a section symbol (§) are subject to patents or patent applications. For details, visit www.mwppat.com. These products are intended for use in potable water applications. Please contact your Mueller Sales Representative or Customer Service Representative concerning any other application(s).

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.