Mueller Delivers Network-as-a-Service Solution with Cellular Endpoint

ATLANTA, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Mueller Systems announced the launch of the newest addition to the Mi.Net® Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) system – Mueller Cellular Node. This Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) endpoint solution is designed for water network agility, enabling utilities to connect meters to their AMI network in specific areas or across the entire distribution system by leveraging existing cellular infrastructure – eliminating the need for maintenance.

The Mueller Cellular Node communicates with encoded water meters, including meters that are already in operation. Like other Mueller nodes, the Cellular Node sends near real-time consumption data directly to the scalable Sentryx™ Water Intelligence Platform which provides utilities with a holistic view and insights into the health of their distribution systems such as pressure, flow, water consumption patterns, leak, and temperature data.

Water utilities can easily add more water meter data points to the Sentryx metering module without having to reconfigure the entire platform architecture – providing a true network in-a-box solution for water systems of any size.

Other NaaS solutions available in Mueller Systems’ portfolio include the LoRaWAN® Node and Mi.Node which complement the Cellular Node to provide water utilities flexibility beyond just connectivity.

For more information on the Mueller Cellular Node, visit https://muellersystems.com/ami-solutions/cellular-node/

ABOUT MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, pressure management products, and software technology that provides critical water system data. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service, and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

ABOUT MUELLER SYSTEMS, LLC

Mueller Systems, LLC is a subsidiary of Mueller Water Products. Mueller Systems is a leader in developing technologies and components that make collecting data easier and more beneficial to water utilities and their customers.

For more information about us or to view our full line of water products, please visit www.muellersystems.com.

Marketing Contact: Media Contact: Yolanda Kokayi Robin Keegan 770-206-4131 770-206-4152 ykokayi@muellerwp.com rkeegan@muellerwp.com

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“MWP”), and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other. MWP brands include Mueller®, Echologics®, Hydro Gate®, Hydro-Guard®, HYMAX®, i2O®, Jones®, Krausz®, Mi.Net®, Milliken®, Pratt®, Pratt Industrial®, Singer®, and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant. Please see www.muellerwp.com/about to learn more.