Mueller Deploys Smart Customer IoT Product in Santa Rosa County, Florida

ATLANTA, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mueller Systems has been selected by Pace Water System in Santa Rosa County, Florida, to deploy a pilot program for their water meter system which includes new features that allow customers to control their meter from a mobile phone. The pilot program is underway and is expected to include 350 customers, with completion of the program at the end of this month.

Damon Boutwell, General Manager with Pace Water System said, “We are excited to give Pace residents the opportunity to leverage this state-of-the-art technology, by providing them with the same level of information that we see on our network. Participating residents can see their water usage so that they can better manage their consumption, shut off their water if a leak or pipe burst occurs, and even control their meters while they are away from home.”

Pace Water System provides service to 18,000 customers in Santa Rosa County. They own an existing Mueller AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) deployment that was installed in 2016. This pilot involves integrating the existing metering infrastructure with a customer facing mobile application to allow customers to have greater insight and control over the water supplied to their household.

The integration uses Mueller’s Sentryx API (Application Programming Interface) to integrate the existing system with a customer-facing mobile app from Dropcountr, a cloud-based data analytics and customer engagement application for water utilities. Customers who opt-in can see their hourly water usage and turn their water on or off from their phone. This app will give customers the ability to remotely control the water supply to their house.

“One of our goals is to offer utilities high value products and features that help improve customer experience and increase satisfaction,” said Kenji Takeuchi, Senior Vice President of Water Management Solutions at Mueller. “We believe that our Sentryx Water Intelligence Platform customer mobile solution achieves this goal. This new solution will allow residents to stay connected with their water activity at home while travelling, which is especially valuable in areas prone to severe weather events.”

For information on the Sentryx Water Intelligence Platform, visit https://muellersystems.com/ami-solutions/sentryx-water-intelligence-platform/.

For more information on Dropcountr, visit https://www.dropcountr.com/.

ABOUT MUELLER SYSTEMS, LLC.

Mueller Systems, LLC is a subsidiary of Mueller Water Products. Mueller Systems is a leader in developing technologies and components that make collecting data easier and more beneficial to water utilities and their customers. For more information about us or to view our full line of water products, please visit www.muellersystems.com.

ABOUT DROPCOUNTR

Dropcountr is the leading customer portal solution for water utilities and their customers. Residential and business customers use Dropcountr to better understand and manage their indoor and outdoor water use, receive leak alerts and emergency notifications, reach goals, and access valuable rebates. Dropcountr is now part of KUBRA, the leading customer experience management solutions provider to some of the largest utility, government, and insurance entities across North America.

Media Contact:

Yolanda Kokayi

Ykokayi@muellerwp.com

770-206-4131