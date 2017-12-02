Mueller removed FBI agent from Russia probe for anti-Trump texts: reports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The special counsel examining alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election removed a top FBI investigator from his team for exchanging text messages with a colleague that expressed anti-Trump views, two U.S. newspapers reported on Saturday.
