Prosecutors for Special Counsel Robert Mueller urged a federal judge in Virginia on Friday to impose a strict prison sentence for President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort, after a jury last year convicted him on eight counts of bank and tax fraud.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Mueller seeks tough sentence for ex-Trump campaign chairman Manafort - February 15, 2019
- Mueller seeks tough sentence for ex-Trump campaign chairman Manafort: filing - February 15, 2019
- Legal challenges to Trump emergency declaration face uphill battle - February 15, 2019