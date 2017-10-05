Mueller Water Products and Employees Donate $200,000 to Relief Efforts for Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

ATLANTA, Oct. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) announced that it has ended its Company-sponsored drive to match employees’ donations to support relief efforts for the victims of the hurricanes.  We are pleased to announce that with the strong response from our employees, combined with the Company match and contribution gifts, we are donating $200,000 to the American Red Cross to support relief efforts for victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, which devastated several southern U.S. states and parts of the Caribbean.

Last month, employees in Mueller’s manufacturing facilities began contacting their human resource departments, asking where they could direct donations to help the hurricane victims.  Moved by the hurricane images – and the fact that Mueller has a plant in Brownsville, TX, and that the city of Houston and many nearby municipalities are Mueller customers, the Company quickly decided to make a contribution and to rally all employees to donate.

Scott Hall, CEO and President of Mueller Water Products said, “After Hurricane Harvey, we challenged employees to participate in a Company-sponsored matching gift program to assist families and communities impacted by the hurricanes.  We have been overwhelmed by the participation of our employees with hundreds of employees making donations. We are pleased to announce that Mueller Water Products and its employees will be donating $200,000 to the American Red Cross towards relief efforts for Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.”

About Mueller Water Products
Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, metering products and systems, leak detection and pipe condition assessment. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. For more information about Mueller Water Products, visit www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

Investor Contact: Martie Edmunds Zakas
Sr. Vice President – Strategy, Corporate Development &
Communications
770-206-4237
[email protected]

