Mueller Water Products Announces Proposed Offering of $450 Million Senior Notes

ATLANTA, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) (the “Company”) announced today that, subject to market conditions and other factors, it is proposing to issue $450,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem the Company’s existing senior notes due 2026.

The Notes will be offered in the United States to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The offer and sale of the Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale is unlawful. Any offers of the Notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company intends, expects, plans, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding outlooks, projections, forecasts, trend descriptions, the COVID-19 pandemic, go-to-market strategies, operational excellence, acceleration of new product development, end market performance, net sales performance, adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA performance, margins, capital expenditure plans, litigation outcomes, capital allocation and growth strategies, restructuring efficiencies and warranty charges. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and assessments made by the Company based on experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments.

Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including the extent, duration and severity of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations and results, including effects on the financial health of customers (including collections), the financial/capital markets, government-mandated facility closures, COVID-19 related facility closures and other manufacturing restrictions, logistical challenges and supply chain interruptions, potential litigation and claims emanating from the COVID-19 pandemic, and health, safety and employee/labor issues in Company facilities around the world; unexpected or greater than expected increases in costs of raw materials and purchased components; regional, national or global political, economic, market and competitive conditions; cyclical and changing demand in core markets such as municipal spending; government monetary or fiscal policies; residential and nonresidential construction, and natural gas distribution; manufacturing and product performance; expectations for changes in volumes, continued execution of cost productivity initiatives and improved pricing; warranty exposures (including the adequacy of warranty reserves); the Company’s ability to successfully resolve significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; compliance with environmental, trade and anti-corruption laws and regulations; changing regulatory, trade and tariff conditions; failure to achieve expected cost savings, net sales expectations, profitability expectations and manufacturing efficiencies from restructuring and consolidation activities and our large capital investments in Chattanooga and Kimball, Tennessee and Decatur, Illinois; the failure to integrate and/or realize any of the anticipated benefits of recent acquisitions or divestitures; as well as other factors that are described in the section entitled “RISK FACTORS” in Item 1A of the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (all of which risks may be amplified by the pandemic). Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and do not guarantee future performance. The Company undertakes no duty to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. You are advised to review any further disclosures the Company makes in subsequent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (“Mueller”) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, and pipe condition assessment. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com .

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc., a Delaware corporation, and its subsidiaries. Mueller and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. Mueller does not provide products or services to third parties. Mueller and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other. Mueller brands include Mueller®, Echologics®, Hydro Gate®, Hydro-Guard®, HYMAX®, Jones®, Krausz®, Mi.Net®, Milliken®, Pratt®, Pratt Industrial®, Singer®, and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant. Please see www.muellerwp.com/brands to learn more.

