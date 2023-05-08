Increased Net Sales 7.2 percent to $332.9 million

Delivered Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share of $0.14

ATLANTA, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended March 31, 2023.

In the second quarter of 2023, the Company:

Increased net sales 7.2 percent to $332.9 million as compared with $310.5 million in the prior year quarter

Generated operating income of $32.9 million as compared with $34.2 million in the prior year quarter and adjusted operating income of $33.6 million as compared with $34.8 million in the prior year quarter, resulting in an adjusted operating margin of 10.1 percent as compared with 11.2 percent in the prior year quarter

Reported net income of $21.3 million as compared with $23.6 million in the prior year quarter and adjusted net income of $21.8 million as compared with $24.1 million in the prior year quarter

Reported net income and adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.14 as compared with net income and adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.15 in the prior year quarter

Generated adjusted EBITDA of $48.1 million as compared with $50.6 million in the prior year quarter, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.4 percent as compared with 16.3 percent in the prior year quarter

“I am encouraged by our team’s performance this quarter as we increased consolidated net sales 7.2 percent compared with the prior year and sequentially improved our adjusted EBITDA margin by 40 basis points. Our second quarter results benefited from a strong performance at Water Management Solutions and past pricing actions across most product lines, which again more than offset ongoing inflationary pressures. We continued to make progress on our operational initiatives, including ramping up our new brass foundry,” said Scott Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mueller Water Products.

“We are reiterating our annual guidance for 2023 consolidated net sales and adjusted EBITDA growth, as we manage the evolving external environment. We continue to anticipate that higher pricing will drive top line growth this year as our channel partners manage their inventory and order levels to reflect shorter lead times and lower new residential construction demand. Additionally, operational improvements are expected to drive a sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA margins in the second half of the year.

“We are increasingly confident in the future benefits from the federal infrastructure bill’s incremental funding for new water infrastructure projects. We are also confident that our growth strategies, capital investments and operational initiatives will deliver both further net sales growth and a return to pre-pandemic margins in 2025.

“We published our third ESG Report highlighting our key initiatives and continued progress on our targets and commitments. We continued to drive down operational emissions and achieved our initial emissions target significantly ahead of plan. Our broad portfolio of products and services helps customers reduce non-revenue water, extend pipe life and provide life-saving fire protection. As we strive to become a sustainability leader in our industry, we are committed to providing intelligent products and services that help cities and municipalities repair and replace their aging infrastructures, increase the resiliency of their distribution networks and respond to water-related climate impacts,” Hall concluded.

Consolidated Results

Net sales for the 2023 second quarter increased $22.4 million, or 7.2 percent, to $332.9 million as compared with $310.5 million in the prior year quarter. This increase was due to higher pricing across most product lines in both segments, which was partially offset by a decrease in volumes in certain product lines.

Operating income decreased $1.3 million, or 3.8 percent to $32.9 million for the 2023 second quarter as compared with $34.2 million in the prior year quarter. Benefits from higher pricing were more than offset by the decrease in volumes, higher costs associated with inflation, unfavorable manufacturing performance and higher SG&A expenses.

During the quarter, the Company incurred $0.7 million of strategic reorganization and other charges that have been excluded from adjusted results.

Adjusted operating income decreased $1.2 million, or 3.4 percent, to $33.6 million for the quarter as compared with $34.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $48.1 million decreased $2.5 million, or 4.9 percent, as compared with $50.6 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.4 percent for the 2023 second quarter as compared with 16.3 percent in the prior year quarter.

Segment Results

Water Flow Solutions

Net sales for the 2023 second quarter decreased $26.7 million, or 14.5 percent, to $157.2 million as compared with $183.9 million in the prior year quarter. This decrease was primarily due to lower volumes in our iron gate valve and service brass products, partially offset by higher pricing across most product lines and volume growth in specialty valve products.

Operating income and adjusted operating income were each $15.2 million for the quarter. Adjusted operating income decreased $20.2 million, or 57.1 percent, compared with the prior year quarter. Benefits from higher pricing were more than offset by lower volumes, unfavorable manufacturing performance and higher costs associated with inflation.

Adjusted EBITDA of $23.0 million decreased $19.9 million, or 46.4 percent, as compared with $42.9 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.6 percent as compared with 23.3 percent in the prior year quarter.

Water Management Solutions

Net sales for the 2023 second quarter increased $49.1 million, or 38.8 percent, to $175.7 million as compared with $126.6 million in the prior year quarter. This increase was due to higher volumes, primarily in hydrant and water application products, as well as increased pricing across most product lines.

Operating income and adjusted operating income for the quarter were $31.7 million and $31.9 million, respectively. Adjusted operating income increased $20.1 million, or 170.3 percent, as compared with $11.8 million in the prior year quarter. Benefits from higher pricing and increased volumes more than offset higher costs associated with inflation, higher SG&A expenses and unfavorable manufacturing performance.

Adjusted EBITDA of $39.6 million increased $20.5 million, or 107.3 percent, as compared with $19.1 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.5 percent as compared with 15.1 percent in the prior year quarter.

Interest Expense, Net

Interest expense, net, for the 2023 second quarter declined to $3.9 million as compared with $4.5 million in the prior year quarter primarily as a result of higher interest income.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the 2023 second quarter was $6.7 million, or 23.9 percent of income before tax. Income tax expense in the prior year quarter was $7.1 million, or 23.1 percent of income before tax.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Net cash used in operating activities for the six-month period was $22.2 million as compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $0.8 million in the prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by higher accounts payable turnover, partially offset by an increase in collected receivables.

The Company invested $10.6 million in capital expenditures during the second quarter as compared with $15.0 million in the prior year quarter. For the six-month period, the Company invested $20.5 million in capital expenditures as compared with $26.0 million invested in the prior year.

Free cash flow (defined as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less capital expenditures) for the six-month period was $(42.7) million as compared with free cash flow of $(25.2) million in the comparable prior year period, primarily due to the decrease in net cash provided by operating activities previously mentioned.

As of March 31, 2023, Mueller Water Products had $447.5 million of total debt outstanding and $89.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, resulting in a debt leverage ratio of 2.4 times and net debt leverage ratio of 1.9 times. There are no maturities on our debt financings until June 2029, and the Company’s 4.0 percent Senior Notes have no financial maintenance covenants. Based on March 31, 2023, data, the Company had approximately $162.5 million of excess availability under its ABL Agreement, bringing its total liquidity to $251.7 million.

Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Outlook

The Company is reiterating its outlook for full-year 2023 net sales and adjusted EBITDA growth, which anticipates that consolidated net sales will increase between 6 percent and 8 percent as compared with the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA will increase between 10 percent and 14 percent as compared with the prior year. This outlook considers pension expense other than service in 2023 of approximately $3.8 million compared with a benefit of $3.9 million in the prior year. Adjusted operating income, which excludes the impact of pension expense (benefit) other than service, is expected to increase more than 20 percent compared with the prior year. The Company expects free cash flow to increase as compared with 2022 as a result of improved cash flow from operations, with free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net income between 30 percent and 50 percent.

This guidance takes into account our backlog at the end of the second quarter, anticipated benefits from higher pricing, current end market expectations, and the continued challenges associated with manufacturing performance, higher inflation, and supply chain disruptions.

The Company’s expectations for certain financial metrics for the full-year fiscal 2023 are as follows:

Total SG&A expenses between $255 million and $265 million

Net interest expense between $16 million and $17 million

Effective income tax rate between 23 percent and 25 percent

Depreciation and amortization between $61 million and $63 million

Capital expenditures between $60 million and $70 million

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

March 31, September 30, 2023 2022 (in millions, except share amounts) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 89.2 $ 146.5 Receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $6.3 million and $5.6 million 229.3 228.0 Inventories, net 321.8 278.7 Other current assets 29.3 26.8 Total current assets 669.6 680.0 Property, plant and equipment, net 304.9 301.6 Intangible assets, net 348.8 361.2 Goodwill 99.0 98.6 Other noncurrent assets 54.8 56.7 Total assets $ 1,477.1 $ 1,498.1 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity: Current portion of long-term debt $ 0.9 $ 0.8 Accounts payable 103.7 122.8 Other current liabilities 86.7 117.4 Total current liabilities 191.3 241.0 Long-term debt 446.6 446.1 Deferred income taxes 86.8 86.3 Other noncurrent liabilities 51.5 55.4 Total liabilities 776.2 828.8 Commitments and contingencies Common stock: 600,000,000 shares authorized; 156,366,647 and

155,844,138 shares outstanding at March 31, 2023, and September 30,

2022, respectively 1.6 1.6 Additional paid-in capital 1,264.3 1,279.6 Accumulated deficit (523.5 ) (567.3 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (41.5 ) (44.6 ) Total stockholders’ equity 700.9 669.3 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,477.1 $ 1,498.1

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three months ended Six months ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions, except per share amounts) Net sales $ 332.9 $ 310.5 $ 647.7 $ 582.8 Cost of sales 235.1 217.7 456.7 402.4 Gross profit 97.8 92.8 191.0 180.4 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 64.2 58.0 127.1 114.3 Strategic reorganization and other charges (benefits) 0.7 0.6 (3.0 ) 3.0 Total operating expenses 64.9 58.6 124.1 117.3 Operating income 32.9 34.2 66.9 63.1 Pension expense (benefit) other than service 1.0 (1.0 ) 1.9 (2.0 ) Interest expense, net 3.9 4.5 7.6 8.8 Income before income taxes 28.0 30.7 57.4 56.3 Income tax expense 6.7 7.1 13.6 13.3 Net income $ 21.3 $ 23.6 $ 43.8 $ 43.0 Net income per basic share $ 0.14 $ 0.15 $ 0.28 $ 0.27 Net income per diluted share $ 0.14 $ 0.15 $ 0.28 $ 0.27 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 156.3 156.9 157.9 157.6 Diluted 156.9 157.5 158.5 158.4 Dividends declared per share $ 0.061 $ 0.058 $ 0.122 $ 0.116





MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Six months ended March 31, 2023 2022 (in millions) Operating activities: Net income $ 43.8 $ 43.0 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, net of acquisition: Depreciation 16.3 16.0 Amortization 14.0 14.0 Gain on sale of assets (3.7 ) — Stock-based compensation 4.2 4.4 Pension net periodic cost (benefit) 2.2 (1.3 ) Deferred income taxes 0.1 6.1 Inventory reserves provision 1.7 3.3 Other, net 0.6 0.5 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Receivables, net (0.9 ) (9.7 ) Inventories (44.5 ) (47.5 ) Other assets (1.9 ) (2.4 ) Accounts payable (19.3 ) 15.8 Other current liabilities (30.9 ) (36.0 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (3.9 ) (5.4 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (22.2 ) 0.8 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (20.5 ) (26.0 ) Acquisition purchase price adjustment — 0.2 Proceeds from sales of assets 5.1 — Net cash used in investing activities (15.4 ) (25.8 ) Financing activities: Dividends paid (19.0 ) (18.3 ) Common stock repurchased under buyback program — (20.0 ) Employee taxes related to stock-based compensation (1.5 ) (1.8 ) Common stock issued 1.0 1.1 Payments for finance lease obligations (0.6 ) (0.1 ) Net cash used in financing activities (20.1 ) (39.1 ) Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash 0.4 0.7 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (57.3 ) (63.4 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 146.5 227.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 89.2 $ 164.1

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT RESULTS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Three months ended March 31, 2023 Water Flow

Solutions Water

Management

Solutions Corporate Consolidated (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Net sales $ 157.2 $ 175.7 $ — $ 332.9 Gross profit $ 37.2 $ 60.6 $ — $ 97.8 Selling, general and administrative expenses 22.0 28.7 13.5 64.2 Strategic reorganization and other charges (1) — 0.2 0.5 0.7 Operating income (loss) $ 15.2 $ 31.7 $ (14.0 ) $ 32.9 Operating margin 9.7 % 18.0 % 9.9 % Capital expenditures $ 7.8 $ 2.8 $ — $ 10.6 Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures: Net income $ 21.3 Strategic reorganization and other charges 0.7 Income tax expense of adjusting items (0.2 ) Adjusted net income $ 21.8 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 156.9 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.14 Net income $ 21.3 Income tax expense (2) 6.7 Interest expense, net (2) 3.9 Pension expense other than service (2) 1.0 Operating income (loss) $ 15.2 $ 31.7 $ (14.0 ) 32.9 Strategic reorganization and other charges — 0.2 0.5 0.7 Adjusted operating income (loss) 15.2 31.9 (13.5 ) 33.6 Pension expense other than service — — (1.0 ) (1.0 ) Depreciation and amortization 7.8 7.7 — 15.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23.0 $ 39.6 $ (14.5 ) $ 48.1 Adjusted operating margin 9.7 % 18.2 % 10.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.6 % 22.5 % 14.4 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 23.0 $ 39.6 $ (14.5 ) $ 48.1 Three prior quarters’ adjusted EBITDA 105.6 72.2 (37.2 ) 140.6 Trailing twelve months’ adjusted EBITDA $ 128.6 $ 111.8 $ (51.7 ) $ 188.7 Reconciliation of net debt to total debt (end of period): Current portion of long-term debt $ 0.9 Long-term debt 446.6 Total debt 447.5 Less cash and cash equivalents 89.2 Net debt $ 358.3 Net debt leverage (net debt divided by trailing twelve months’ adjusted EBITDA) 1.9x Reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities: Net cash used in operating activities $ (15.7 ) Less capital expenditures (10.6 ) Free cash flow $ (26.3 ) (1) Strategic reorganization and other charges includes severance and certain transaction-related expenses. (2) The Company does not allocate interest, income taxes or pension amounts other than service to its segments.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT RESULTS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Three months ended March 31, 2022 Water Flow

Solutions Water

Management

Solutions Corporate Consolidated (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Net sales $ 183.9 $ 126.6 $ — $ 310.5 Gross profit $ 57.0 $ 35.8 $ — $ 92.8 Selling, general and administrative expenses 21.6 24.0 12.4 58.0 Strategic reorganization and other charges (1) — 0.1 0.5 0.6 Operating income (loss) $ 35.4 $ 11.7 $ (12.9 ) $ 34.2 Operating margin 19.2 % 9.2 % 11.0 % Capital expenditures $ 12.1 $ 2.9 $ — $ 15.0 Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures: Net income $ 23.6 Strategic reorganization and other charges 0.6 Income tax expense of adjusting items (0.1 ) Adjusted net income $ 24.1 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 157.5 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.15 Net income $ 23.6 Income tax expense (2) 7.1 Interest expense, net (2) 4.5 Pension benefit other than service (2) (1.0 ) Operating income (loss) $ 35.4 $ 11.7 $ (12.9 ) 34.2 Strategic reorganization and other charges — 0.1 0.5 0.6 Adjusted operating income (loss) 35.4 11.8 (12.4 ) 34.8 Pension benefit other than service — — 1.0 1.0 Depreciation and amortization 7.5 7.3 — 14.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42.9 $ 19.1 $ (11.4 ) $ 50.6 Adjusted operating margin 19.2 % 9.3 % 11.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.3 % 15.1 % 16.3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 42.9 $ 19.1 $ (11.4 ) $ 50.6 Three prior quarters’ adjusted EBITDA 122.4 69.0 (35.7 ) 155.7 Trailing twelve months’ adjusted EBITDA $ 165.3 $ 88.1 $ (47.1 ) $ 206.3 Reconciliation of net debt to total debt (end of period): Current portion of long-term debt $ 1.0 Long-term debt 446.1 Total debt 447.1 Less cash and cash equivalents 164.1 Net debt $ 283.0 Net debt leverage (net debt divided by trailing twelve months’ adjusted EBITDA) 1.4x Reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities: Net cash used in operating activities $ (19.0 ) Less capital expenditures (15.0 ) Free cash flow $ (34.0 ) (1) Strategic reorganization and other charges includes restructuring expenses associated with the closure of our facilities in Aurora, Illinois, and Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. (2) The Company does not allocate interest, income taxes or pension amounts other than service to its segments.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT RESULTS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Six months ended March 31, 2023 Water Flow

Solutions Water

Management

Solutions Corporate Consolidated (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Net sales $ 322.8 $ 324.9 $ — $ 647.7 Gross profit $ 83.8 $ 107.2 $ — $ 191.0 Selling, general and administrative expenses 44.4 55.7 27.0 127.1 Strategic reorganization and other charges (benefits) (1) — 0.2 (3.2 ) (3.0 ) Operating income (loss) $ 39.4 $ 51.3 $ (23.8 ) $ 66.9 Operating margin 12.2 % 15.8 % 10.3 % Capital expenditures $ 15.6 $ 4.9 $ — $ 20.5 Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures: Net income $ 43.8 Strategic reorganization and other charges (benefits) (3.0 ) Income tax expense of adjusting items 0.7 Adjusted net income $ 41.5 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 158.5 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.26 Net income $ 43.8 Income tax expense (2) 13.6 Interest expense, net (2) 7.6 Pension expense other than service (2) 1.9 Operating income (loss) $ 39.4 $ 51.3 $ (23.8 ) 66.9 Strategic reorganization and other charges — 0.2 (3.2 ) (3.0 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) 39.4 51.5 (27.0 ) 63.9 Pension benefit other than service — — (1.9 ) (1.9 ) Depreciation and amortization 15.5 14.7 0.1 30.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54.9 $ 66.2 $ (28.8 ) $ 92.3 Adjusted operating margin 12.2 % 15.9 % 9.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.0 % 20.4 % 14.3 % Reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities: Net cash used in operating activities $ (22.2 ) Less capital expenditures (20.5 ) Free cash flow $ (42.7 ) (1) Strategic reorganization and other benefits relates primarily to a gain from the sale of the Aurora, Illinois facility, partially offset by certain transaction-related expenses. (2) The Company does not allocate interest, income taxes or pension amounts other than service to its segments.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT RESULTS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)