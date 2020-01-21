Breaking News
Mujtaba Ali-Khan, D.O. Named Chief Medical Officer at HCA Gulf Coast Division

Mujtaba Ali-Khan, D.O. Named Chief Medical Officer at HCA Gulf Coast Division.

Mujtaba Ali-Khan, D.O. Named Chief Medical Officer
at HCA Gulf Coast Division.

Houston, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The HCA Gulf Coast Division has appointed Mujtaba Ali-Khan, D.O. to the position of chief medical officer for HCA Gulf Coast Division. Ali-Khan, who began his new role last week, replaces Stephen Nesbit, D.O., who recently announced his intention to retire this month.

Ali-Khan assumes oversight for clinical quality, safety, and high reliability across HCA Gulf Coast Division’s 16 hospitals. In this role, he will work to advance HCA Gulf Coast Division’s uncompromising commitment to quality care, patient safety, medical technology and developing programs that further cultivate quality improvement.

“Mutjaba is an outstanding leader and clinician who is deeply committed to providing the highest quality care to our patients,” said HCA Gulf Coast Division President Troy Villarreal. “His remarkable understanding of how leveraging technology advances quality, compassionate care and a solid operational record made Mujtaba the right person for this critical role.”

Ali-Kahn joined the Gulf Coast Division in 2016 as HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe’s chief medical officer and later that year assumed the chief medical responsibilities of HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood. He was promoted to associate chief medical officer for the division in November 2018.

Ali-Khan previously served as vice president of Hospital DOCs, a medical practice offering hospitalist services to several regional hospitals. He also served as president of Streamlined Medical Solutions, a leading healthcare technology solutions provider.

In these roles, Ali-Khan was instrumental in the development of DASH (Direct Admit System for Hospitals), a software solution that re-imagined the patient direct admission process, for which he obtained a patent. The software has since been adopted by hundreds of medical facilities.

“Setting a new standard for Clinical Excellence in 2020 and beyond requires a unique marriage of technology and care,” says Ali-Khan. “Advancement in machine learning and emerging technologies are truly bringing life-changing care to our patients.”

After earning a bachelor’s degree in medical science from the University of Maryland, Ali-Khan completed his doctorate in osteopathic medicine training at NOVA Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine in Florida, followed by an internal medicine residency at the University of Miami–Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, Ali-Khan has served in a traditional internal medicine practice setting and as a hospitalist, also earning the distinction of serving as a National Health Service Corps scholar.

  • Dr. Mujtaba Ali-Khan 
