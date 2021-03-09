Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Mulberry selects SurveyMonkey’s GetFeedback platform to power its agile customer experience program

Mulberry selects SurveyMonkey’s GetFeedback platform to power its agile customer experience program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

GetFeedback’s multi-channel agile CX solution will transform feedback into action to fuel Mulberry’s e-commerce experience while seamlessly connecting feedback data with Salesforce data

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced that Mulberry, a global luxury lifestyle brand, has selected SurveyMonkey’s GetFeedback platform to power its customer experience (CX) program.

Compared to service-heavy CX offerings, the GetFeedback platform is a powerful yet easy-to-use agile CX solution that helps organizations set up their CX program within days—not months—to quickly understand and act on customer insights. Leveraging agile CX enables organizations to identify problems, iterate quickly, and deliver meaningful experiences that increase customer satisfaction and loyalty.

With GetFeedback, Mulberry is now able to understand customer needs and reduce friction points, including post-purchase feedback after online transactions and website feedback.

“We needed a powerful CX management platform to quickly get up and running with our Voice of the Customer program and GetFeedback was the best option,” said Louise Vanwildermeersch, customer experience manager at Mulberry. “We’re thrilled to have a solution through SurveyMonkey that captures customer sentiment across the customer journey and flows all the data into Salesforce, so we have a comprehensive view of our customers.”

About Mulberry
Founded in 1971, Mulberry creates luxury goods that playfully interpret heritage and celebrate intelligent creativity. It takes great pride in creating objects that are made to last, to be loved and passed onto the next generation. Originally a family-run business, it has grown into the largest designer and manufacturer of luxury leather goods in the UK with Somerset factories and a design studio in London. Mulberry is a truly global lifestyle brand with bags, accessories, jewellery, eyewear and shoes available in over 120 stores worldwide and at the digital flagship mulberry.com.

About SurveyMonkey
SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experiencemarket research, and survey feedback. The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​ and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

Media Contact:
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.