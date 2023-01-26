Mullen adds key hires in support of commercial and consumer vehicle programs across product development, manufacturing and commercial sales

BREA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today a number of hires who have joined the Company across its commercial van and truck program and Mullen FIVE EV Crossover programs in support of aggressive EV portfolio growth plans.

The individual new hires will be working across Mullen’s different facilities, including the Commercial Vehicle Team in Troy, Michigan; the Consumer Vehicle Team in Irvine, California; the Powertrain and Battery Group in Monrovia, California; the Manufacturing Plant in Tunica, Mississippi; and the Mishawka, Indiana factory.

“It’s exciting to see the growth across our different teams and locations in California, Michigan, Indiana and Mississippi,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “Strategically, we have been adding very strong expertise coming from tier 1 suppliers, traditional OEMs and other EV start-ups. It’s very encouraging to see so many strong candidates reach out to us, looking to join the Mullen team.”

Mullen’s new team members come from a variety of well-known automotive brands, including, VW, Joyson, GM, Hyundai, Isuzu, Nexteer, Mahindra, Ford, Stellantis, Hyliion and Electra Meccanica. These new hires include the following individuals:

Product Development

Jerry Hu – President, Mullen Commercial Vehicles, formally VP of Key Safety Systems

Dave Adkins – Chief of Class 3 Commercial Vehicles, formally Chief Engineer of Izuzu

Raj Pai – Chief Engineer Commercial Vehicles, formally VP of Mahindra

Steve Ilenich – Director of Commercial Vehicles Quality

Dongyeol Kang – Director of Vehicle Program Purchasing

Mohamed Shaib – Director of ADAS

Seungho Choi – Director of Program Management Commercial Vehicles

Commercial Sales, Service and Parts

Paul Loewer – Senior Director, Product Planning and Product Marketing

Matt Gostek – Director, Service and Parts

Bob Sanseverino – Commercial Sales Director – West Region

Lance Buchanan – Commercial Sales Director – Southeast Region

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen’s EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen I-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all of Electric Last Mile Solutions’ (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

