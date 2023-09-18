Commercial Pulse Telematics is an advanced AI system solution providing fleet optimization across Mullen’s commercial vehicle lineup.

BREA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — Mullen Automotive Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces the launch of Commercial Pulse , an advanced telematics solution for customers providing a complete solution for vehicle diagnostics and fleet optimization.

Mullen’s Commercial Pulse is an advanced telematics AI system providing drivers and fleet companies a connected fleet of vehicles with maintenance alerts, real-time vehicle location, driver safety, battery state of charge, metrics and more. The end-user dashboard features asset and trip management, electric vehicle and driver performance, geofencing and reporting.

Commercial Pulse is available via two mobile applications – Mullen Commercial Pulse Fleet and Mullen Commercial Pulse Driver – on both iOS and Android platforms. Mullen Commercial Pulse Fleet provides insights and access, including a variety of management functions like vehicle health, maintenance, battery and safety/security alerts. Mullen Commercial Pulse Driver improves driver practice and time management with features like routing assistance, real-time vehicle location, charging station locator and roadside assistance.

“We are excited to introduce Commercial Pulse, a fleet telematics software maximizing uptime and providing the tools and data needed to manage vehicle operations,” said John Schwegman, Mullen’s Chief Commercial Officer. “As we have seen in our early customer pilots and engineering fleet, and by continuously monitoring vehicle performance, our system can detect potential maintenance issues before breakdowns empowering businesses to streamline operations and enhance efficiencies.”

“In an era where data is all around us, Commercial Pulse provides fleet managers with an easy-to-understand dashboard with information needed to optimize fleets and driver operations,” said David Michery, Mullen’s CEO. “It’s an exciting time when we can showcase the fleet efficiencies, emissions savings, and energy reduction on our commercial portfolio.”

Commercial Pulse is currently available for the Mullen ONE, all-electric Class 1 Cargo Van, and Mullen THREE, all-electric Class 3 Low Cab Forward.

Access to Commercial Pulse is subject to vehicle purchase and eligible subscription.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen’s EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen I-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all of Electric Last Mile Solutions’ (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

