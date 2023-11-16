The Mullen THREE, Class 3 Production Line Class 3 Production is in Tunica, MS.

Finished Mullen Class 3 Vehicles Awaiting Customer Deliveries Randy Marion Automotive Group is Mullen’s retail distributor for commercial EVs in the U.S.

Beginning Nov. 20, 2023, initial Class 3 vehicles to be delivered to Adventure Coast Rentals, Godotek and NRTC Automation Group

Tunica assembly plant to ship next 40 completed vehicles, which are pre-sold and ready for RMA customers including Duke Energy, Merchants Fleet and MGT Leasing

BREA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces Randy Marion Automotive Group (“RMA”) has received its North Carolina license to retail Mullen’s commercial EVs. This required dealer license in combination with Mullen’s previously received OEM license allows the movement of vehicles to customers.

Randy Marion’s initial Class 3 vehicles will be delivered to the following customers, beginning Nov. 20, 2023:

Adventure Coast Rentals – Nashville, TN, and Atlanta, GA

Godotek – Sterling Heights, MI

NRTC Automation Group – Birmingham, AL

The Tunica, Mississippi, assembly plant will ship the next 40 completed vehicles, which are pre-sold and ready for RMA customers including Duke Energy, Merchants Fleet and MGT Leasing, beginning Nov. 20, 2023. All vehicles sold in the U.S. are currently distributed through Mullen’s retail dealership partner, Randy Marion Automotive Group.

“We are receiving tremendous interest in both Mullen’s Class 1 and Class 3 vehicles. With our dealer license in hand, we will begin Class 3 deliveries immediately and begin taking deliveries on Mullen’s Class 1 vehicles in early December,” said Brad Sigmon, vice president of RMA Fleet Operations.

The Class 1 vehicle production line commenced on Nov. 1, 2023, with the Company now running both Class 1 and Class 3 production lines simultaneously at Mullen’s Tunica Commercial Vehicle Assembly Plant. The Company will deliver 150 Class 3 and 300 Class 1 vehicles by the end of this year. The Mullen Class 1 EV is the first and only Class 1 EV Cargo Van for sale in the U.S. today.

“It’s exciting to see both Class 1 and Class 3 vehicle production fully operational and our Class 3 heading to customers. We fully expect to accomplish our production and delivery goals for 2023,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen’s EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions’ (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

