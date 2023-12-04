Law firm engaged to assist the Company in reviewing its current fundings and to make recommendations in developing its floorplan for 2024 fundings

BREA, Calif., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today that it has hired Mark R. Basile, Esq. and his law firm, The Basile Law Firm P.C., to assist the Company in reviewing its current fundings and to make recommendations in developing its floorplan for future fundings.

“Mullen is committed to full transparency to the public markets. We are making this announcement in an effort to notify our shareholders that we fully intend to take any and all measures necessary to continue our sustainable growth as we move ahead with previously announced strategic initiatives,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “Mark R. Basile, Esq. is a former law professor and a well-known and respected securities litigator. Mr. Basile is also known for helping public companies improve their internal operations and to recommend board and company initiatives. We welcome Mr. Basile to our team of highly skilled and capable lawyers, both in-house and out, and we are looking forward to working with him as we continue to drive our core business value forward.”

Michery continued, “While the Company is involved in many strategic initiatives, there is a need to balance growth with funding with an eye to developing real shareholder value. The Company highly values our very vocal and active shareholder base, and we remain committed to them. Our shareholder community has been a great source of support, information and drive. As we venture into the next level of business, we are committed to grow our fundamental values with our focus in shareholder value.”

“I have worked with many public company executive teams and boards of directors, and the opportunities presented in assisting Mullen Automotive, Inc. are compelling,” stated Mr. Basile.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen’s EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition on all of Electric Last Mile Solutions’ (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the benefits and outcome of the Basile Law Firm engagement and: (i) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen’s ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen’s ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen’s business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen’s business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen’s business; (x) Mullen’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

