The Mullen ONE, the first electric Class 1 cargo van available in the U.S., is providing Mullen with a first mover market opportunity

Mullen “Strikingly Different” EV Tour recently stopped in Las Vegas, NV Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van with starting price of $34,500, before available EV tax credit.

BREA, Calif., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces its achievement of a key milestone with full approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) that provides Mullen with the EPA’s Certificate of Conformity for Class 1 EV cargo vans on Nov. 2, 2023.

Both Mullen’s commercial Class 1 and Class 3 EV vehicles have now received EPA certification which is a key milestone for selling vehicles in the U.S. Mullen’s Class 3 EV cab chassis truck received EPA certification on Sept. 22, 2023. Class 3 vehicle production began in August 2023 with the first vehicles rolling off the assembly line on Aug. 21, 2023, and Class 1 vehicle production began on Nov. 2, 2023.

The Mullen Class 1 EV cargo van has completed all mandatory testing requirements for Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (“FMVSS”) and compliance. With EPA certification in hand and FMVSS compliance, Mullen will begin shipments of Class 1 EVs to its distributor, Randy Marion Automotive (“RMA”), once the vehicles have completed all production and end of line testing requirements.

Mullen previously announced on Dec 14, 2022, a $200 million vehicle purchase order with Randy Marion Automotive for 6,000 all-electric Class 1 EV cargo vans. RMA is one of the largest and most respected commercial vehicle dealer groups in the U.S.

“With this EPA final approval, Mullen is all hands-on deck and laser focused on production and deliveries to our commercial customers,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

The Mullen ONE is a Class 1 commercial electric cargo van, anticipated to be the first of its kind in the U.S. market. This van is designed to navigate within narrow urban streets and residential roads, all while maximizing payload and cargo space. The Mullen ONE’s height is less than 6.5 feet, meaning the driver can park the vehicle in a residential garage.

Mullen ONE, Class 1 Urban Delivery EV Cargo Van

Starting MSRP: $34,500

Confirmed available federal tax credit: $7,500

Vehicle net price: $27,000 (after tax credit)

110-mile estimated range

4,881 lbs. GVWR

1,683 lbs. max payload

120 in. wheelbase

157 cu. ft. cargo volume

View full vehicle specifications for the Mullen ONE here .

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen’s EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions’ (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the timing of delivery and order completion of the Class 1 vehicles, the expected mileage range of the vehicles and whether the Class 1 and Class 3 vehicles will prove successful for the Company. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

