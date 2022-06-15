MULN UPCOMING INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Mullen Automotive Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) securities between June 15, 2020 and April 6, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until July 5, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Schaub v. Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc., No. 22-cv-03026 (C.D. Cal.). The Mullen Automotive class action lawsuit charges Mullen Automotive and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. A similar lawsuit, Gru v. Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc., No. 22-cv-00976 (C.D. Cal.), is also pending.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Mullen Automotive purports to be an electronic vehicle manufacturer. On November 5, 2021, Mullen Technologies, Inc. underwent a merger with and into Net Element, Inc. and changed its name to Mullen Automotive, Inc. In announcing its merger, Mullen Automotive represented that it “expect[ed] to launch the Dragonfly K50, a luxury sports car, in the first half of 2021 through ICI (Independent Commercial Importers).” Prior to the merger, Mullen Automotive’s shares traded under the ticker symbol NETE.

The Mullen Automotive class action lawsuit alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Mullen Automotive overstated its ability and timeline regarding production; (ii) Mullen Automotive overstated its deals with business partners, including Qiantu Motor; (iii) Mullen Automotive overstated its battery technology and capabilities; (iv) Mullen Automotive overstated its ability to sell its branded products; (v) Net Element did not conduct proper due diligence into Mullen Technologies; (vi) the Dragonfly K50 was not (solely) delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (vii) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Mullen Automotive securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class.

