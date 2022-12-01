Growing Adoption of Multi-cloud Optimization Tools by Large Organizations to Propel the Demand: Market to Surpass US$ 47,685 Mn by 2032. The U.S. multi-cloud optimization tools market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to research by Future Market Insights, the multi-cloud optimization tools market size is anticipated to grow at a rapid CAGR of 15.4% during the forecasted period. According to projections, the market is likely to be worth US$ 47,685 Mn by 2032, up from US$ 11,381.6 Mn in 2022.

The adoption of multi-cloud optimization tools is growing as they help firms keep track of expenditures, including IT costs and overall data utilization, and they provide suggestions on the appropriate infrastructure size. The application delivers resource discovery and cloud migration, which fuels market expansion. To save the cost of hiring employees internally, businesses are increasingly outsourcing IT services to outside vendors. Industries are in favor of subscription-based services with less maintenance.

As these solutions also help with data center insights analysis, planning, and monitoring, such as VM distribution, cost trends, CPU and memory consumption summaries of resources, etc., the market for multi-cloud optimization tools is growing. Cloud services offer real-time access to several platforms and integrated services, which is what drives the demand for multi-cloud optimization solutions. Using already-used methods and resources offers more flexibility and service options.

Due to concerns about single-cloud dependability and vendor lock-in situations, a propensity for price-sensitive cloud installations, and mounting pressure to ensure compliance with various data security and privacy protection regulations, businesses are increasingly choosing multi-cloud optimization tools or solutions.

Multi-cloud and hybrid configurations also result in a loss of synchronization and visibility about ongoing changes made by cloud providers. Due to this, users may utilize powerful multi-cloud optimization tools to combine all necessary changes made by multiple clouds and on-premise service providers under a single platform.

The growth of the industry is expected to be hampered by several factors, including a predicted shortage of qualified workers and the challenges associated with updating the network for the cloud. The multi-cloud systems’ complicated deployment architecture and the challenges related to setting up and managing them are increasingly recognized as the main market constraints. Redesigning the networks for cloud-based deployment rather than on-premises deployment also requires significant upfront costs.

Key takeaways from the Multi-cloud Optimization Tools

During the projected period, it is expected that the platform segment is likely to account for more than 64.5% of the market. The platform segment’s external enablement sub-segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR over the projection period.

With a market share of 64.1% in 2021, the very large companies (1,000+ workers) category led the overall multi-cloud optimization tools market. This trend is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period.

The market for multi-cloud optimization tools is dominated by the US with a 23.4% market share. During the projected period, it is expected that the U.S. multi-cloud optimization tools market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 13.8%.

After the United States, Germany is the second-largest market for multi-cloud optimization tools with a 12.5% market share.

Who is Winning?

Product development, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic alliances are proving to be the best ways for market players to gain quick access to new markets. The global industry is characterized by the growing focus on expanding cloud platform interoperability and strengthening the business mobility framework.

It is anticipated that a rise in ICT investment and cloud adoption among end users, particularly SMEs and big businesses, would accelerate the adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud computing. The increased need for more flexibility in company operations across North America and Europe is projected to boost the market’s rise.

Some of the key players in this market are BMC Software, Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., CloudBolt Software, Inc., CoreStack, Dell Technologies Inc., Flexera Software LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Jamcracker Inc., Microsoft Corporation, VMware Inc., UnityOneCloud, Concierto. cloud.

Key Segments Covered in the Multi-cloud Optimization Tools Market Report

By Solution:

Platform

Services

By Enterprize Size:

Small Offices (1-9 employees)

Small Enterprises (10-99 employees)

Medium-sized Enterprises (100-499 employees)

Large Enterprises (500-999 employees)

Very Large Enterprises (1,000+ employees)

By Industry:

Services

Distribution Services

Public Sector

Finance

Manufacturing and Resources

Infrastructure

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

Read Full TOC……

