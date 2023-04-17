Multi-factor authentication solutions are experiencing a surge in demand, driven by the growth of the healthcare, IT & telecommunication, and media & entertainment industries. Additionally, the global market is being influenced by the increasing adoption of IoT, cloud-based MFA, and blockchain services.

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Multi-Factor Authentication Market was valued at USD 12.5 billion by 2022, it will reach USD 49.7 billion by 2032. Between the forecast period, this market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.2%. Multi-factor authentication(MFA) is an authentication method that provides users with two or more verification factors to log in to a specific resource. In a multi-factor authentication system, users might be asked to enter a code sent via their email or a secret answer to any question, fingerprint, and iris scanning.

Key Takeaway:

By Authentication Type, 2022, the password-less authentication segment generated the largest revenue share of 58% in 2022.

generated the largest revenue share of in 2022. By Model type, the five-factor authentication segment has generated the largest revenue share of 31% in 2022.

has generated the largest revenue share of in 2022. By Component, the hardware segment has generated the largest revenue share of 34% in 2022.

has generated the largest revenue share of in 2022. By Enterprise Size, the large enterprise segment was dominant in the market with the largest market share of 64% in 2022.

was dominant in the market with the largest market share of in 2022. By End-User Analysis, the BFSI segment has generated the largest revenue share of 25% in 2022.

has generated the largest revenue share of in 2022. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 38% .

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of . Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2023-2032.

Multi-factor authentication protects companies and sites from cyber attackers. Due to increasing cyber-attacks and security issues companies and businesses are shifting towards multi-factor authentication systems to overcome cyber-attacks and secure their private data. Multi-factor authentication offers a variety of choices to meet security needs and helps to meet regulatory requirements.

Factors affecting the growth of the multi-factor authentication market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the multi-factor authentication market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing cyber-attacks : MFA enhances organizations’ security by requiring users to identify themselves by more than a username and password which reduces risks of hacking and provides higher security standards.

: MFA enhances organizations’ security by requiring users to identify themselves by more than a username and password which reduces risks of hacking and provides higher security standards. Increasing use in the banking sector: Increasing adoption of smartphones, and the emergence of e-commerce sectors produced the risks of data privacy. Also, online money transfer trends are increasing in banking sectors, which forced banks to adopt MFA solutions for consumer security.

Top Trends in Global Multi-Factor Authentication Market

Consumers worldwide are more inclined towards online payment methods which have increased the risk of data privacy, due to this demand for multi-factor authentication is increasing in online payment methods. Banking and financial services started adopting multi-factor authentication systems to protect data and overcome cyber-attacks. CREALOGIX which is a provider of banking and wealth management solutions launched a single app for banking and authentication. Also, the popularity of One Time Password(OTP) is increased among consumers because it provides high-class authentication and 100% privacy and security.

Market Growth

Increasing instances of data breaches and rising adoption of BYOD trends is a primary growth factor of the multi-factor authentication market. Governmental policies such as General Data Protection Regulation(GDPR) for data security implemented by the European government resulted in organizations adopting advanced consumer data security measures, due to the demand for MFA solutions in the European region is high.

Worldwide numbers of online services and financial organizations are increasing due to this government are rapidly adopting digital identities to provide consumers with easy and faster access to services. Organizations are adopting stronger identity verification measures to protect sensitive data from hackers which is the main growth factor of the market.

Regional Analysis

The multi-factor authentication market was dominated by North America, which acquired the most significant revenue share of 38% in 2022. The presence of major key players such as Vasco Data Security International, Inc., RSA Security LLC, and CA Technologies is expected to drive the market in North America. Adoption of cloud-based MFA solutions driving the need for MFA in Region. In North America, the advancements in R&D facilities and the technological adoption rate is greater. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing numbers of mobile users with penetration of e-commerce. Also increasing investments in IOT and cloud services drive the MFA market in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

Several MFA solutions companies are focusing on market strategies such as mergers, investments, and acquisitions. MFA solutions providing companies are working on the improvement of authenticity to provide a standard security platform to their consumers. Some of the major market key players in the multi-factor authentication market are OneSpan, RSA Security LLC, NEC Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Gemalto N.V., Micro Focus, HID Global, Oracle, Secret Double Octopus, Microsoft, Duo Security, Broadcom, Okta, Inc., and Other Key Players.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 12.5 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 49.7 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 15.2% North America Revenue Share 38% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Increasing healthcare, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment industries driving the demand for multi-factor authentication solutions. Also increasing trends toward the Internet of Things(IoT), cloud-based MFA, and blockchain services driving the global market. Individuals adding their recovery contact information to their Google account blocks 100% of automated tools and reduce about 95% chances of cyber-attacks by using one-time password(OTP) authentication.

Increasing adoption of smartphones and faster 5G services driving the need for multi-factor authentication systems. Also digital banking and online payment methods increasing rapidly due to this there is a high demand for multi-factor authentication systems in e-commerce companies and baking sectors to provide secure and safe transaction methods.

Market Restraints

High maintenance, and software update costs are restraining market growth. Increasing cyber-attacks result in loss of data privacy which has a negative impact on market growth. High initial costs for the implementation of multi-factor authentication systems is a primary factor restraining the market growth.

Market Opportunities

The rising adoption of smartphones, increasing online payment methods, and rising trend of digital banking are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities in the global multi-factor authentication market. The multi-factor authentication(MFA) market is driving due to increasing cyber-attacks and increasing concerns regarding the safety of consumer data. Governments in the United States recently announced that it is required MFA sign-in methods for all federal agency staff to protect private data. Companies require sign-in via MFA other than just using a username and password which is expected to drive the market in the North American region.

Report Segmentation of the Multi-Factor Authentication Market

Authentication Type Insight

Based on authentication type, the password-less authentication segment was dominant in the market with the largest market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Passwordless authentication is harder to crack than traditional passwords, and it is less prone to cyber-attacks which is the main growth factor of this segment. Passwordless authentication uses fingerprints, facial scanning, and biometrics other than traditional passwords, this provides high privacy and security.

Model Type Insight

On basis of model type, the five-factor authentication segment was dominant in the market with the largest market share in 2022. Five-factor authentication systems use knowledge factors, possession factors, inherence factors, location factors, and behavior factors to give access to the specific business site and provide a very low risk of cyber-attacks.

Component Insight

On basis of components, the hardware segment was dominant in the market with the largest market revenue share in 2022. Hardware authentication requires biometrics authentication such as fingerprints to get access, which is the main factor for segment growth. Hardware authentication provides high user security, as it is stolen from hackers it is not able to get access. Bank ATM is an example of hardware authentication in which a user needs a card to withdraw cash.

Enterprise Size Insight

On basis of enterprise size, the large enterprise segment was generated the largest revenue share in 2022 and anticipated to remain dominant in the market during the forecast period. MFA in large enterprises enhances organizations’ security and protects organizations from cyber-attacks. The two-factor authentication systems have large applications in large enterprises because they reduce the risk associated with stolen passwords.

End-User Insight

On basis of end-user, the BFSI segment was dominant in the market with the largest market revenue share in 2022. The banking industry facing the problems of cybercrime and fraud, and due to this banking industries are started adopting multi-factor authentication methods. BFSI uses multi-factor authentication that requires users to provide two or more verification factors to gain access to resources such as an online application, a VPN, and an online account.

Recent Development of the Multi-Factor Authentication Market

In 2022, Microsoft becomes the fourth-highest global brand valuation in Multi-factor Authentication.

In September 2020, Symphony Technology Group completed its acquisition of RSA from Dell Technologies. RSA Security LLC. Became an independent company, which is the world’s largest cyber security organization.

Market Segmentation

By Authentication Type

Password Authentication

Passwordless Authentication

By Model Type

Two-Factor Authentication

Three-Factor Authentication

Four-Factor Authentication

Five-Factor Authentication

By component

Solution

Hardware

Services

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-User Industry

BFSI

Government

Travel & Immigration

Military & Defense

Commercial Security

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Media & Entertainment

Other End-User

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Key Market Players

OneSpan

RSA Security LLC

NEC Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Gemalto N.V.

Micro Focus

HID Global

Oracle

Secret Double Octopus

Microsoft

Duo Security

Broadcom

Okta, Inc.

Other Key Players

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

