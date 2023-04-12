LISTING LINK: https://vicandamypetrenko.premiersothebysrealty.com/single-family/clm/car4012792/165-timberside-drive-davidson-nc-28036

NAPLES, Fla., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — An incredible residence nestled along a hillside on over fifteen picturesque acres has entered the market for $5,000,000. Located at 165 Timberside Drive, the lush and serene setting extends a unique opportunity to own two distinct yet connected properties. The listing is marketed exclusively by The Petrenko Group of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Lake Norman – Cornelius office. The listing details may be viewed here.

A long, private drive leads to a sprawling residential home custom built to the highest standards. Artfully designed with meticulous attention to detail, light-filled spaces enhance the open floor plan featuring eight bedrooms, six full baths and five half baths. The tasteful interior highlights elegant craftsmanship with hardwood floors, stone accents and hand-hewn locally sourced beams. Joined by a grand hallway and central meeting point, the community and personal spaces are separated to ensure the ultimate privacy.

Rustic sophistication paired with modern comfort cohesively connects the two sides while effortlessly blending indoor and outdoor living. A palatial saltwater pool, camp area and plenty of lounging spaces invite the best in entertaining while the stunning stretch of land provides a resplendent retreat enveloped by North Carolina’s natural splendor.

“This is a rare and incomparable estate. The two living spaces gracefully blend into a singular property that was completely redesigned and reemerged as a custom home on an abundant lot in a flourishing setting.”

Vic and Amy Petrenko, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

