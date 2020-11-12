Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Multicloud services from Rackspace Technology enables Plus500 to securely manage over 3 million trades every month

Multicloud services from Rackspace Technology enables Plus500 to securely manage over 3 million trades every month

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), the multicloud solutions provider, is supporting Plus500’s multicloud environment, having migrated services to Google Cloud whilst managing the existing VMware private cloud platform. Plus500’s highly sensitive data is also now guarded by Rackspace Managed Security.

International financial firm, Plus500, provides online trading across more than 2,000 securities and multiple asset classes. With the new multicloud environment, Plus500 now facilitates more than 3 million trades every month – more than one per second. With assistance from Rackspace Managed Security services, Plus500 can navigate the complexities of this data securely and compliantly.

As Plus500’s business has become increasingly global, its robust and bespoke private cloud platform has continued to underpin its operations. However, with expansion and international growth a key business priority, the need for greater scalability became apparent and it selected Google Cloud for this expansion.

Ari Shotland, Chief Technology Officer at Plus500, said, “Being online-based, and given how quickly things change in the modern world, we have to be agile and constantly looking to adapt and enhance what we are doing. This coupled with the fact that multicloud adds a lot of complexities is why Rackspace Technology has been so invaluable.”

“Multicloud provides a wide range of advantages for many organisations, but navigating the technical complexities takes a team of experts to master,” said Mahesh Desai, Chief Relationship Officer for EMEA at Rackspace Technology. “Our expertise in supporting customers at every stage in their cloud journey enables organisations like Plus500 to support their customers with secure critical financial data, removing the challenges of managing the technical infrastructure.”

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Devika Mistry
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.