Multifunctional Resins Market Analysis, By Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Polyester, Polycarbonate, Polyamide, and Silicone), By Application and Regions – Market Insights 2023 to 2033

Rockville, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The multifunctional resins market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 51.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2033.

The global multifunctional resins market is currently experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in a range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, and construction.

With the increasing focus on sustainability and environmental friendliness. Many companies are now seeking to reduce their environmental impact by using eco-friendly materials in their products, and multifunctional resins are seen as a promising eco-friendly alternative over other available solutions.

In addition, advancements in technology and the development of new manufacturing processes have made it easier to produce high-quality multifunctional resins at lower costs, which has further fueled the growth of the market.

It is expected that the multifunctional resins market will continue to experience strong growth in the coming years, due to the increasing demand from a wide range of industries and a growing focus on sustainability and eco-friendliness.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global multifunctional resins market is dominated by East Asia with a market share of 32.4%

By resin type, epoxy resin is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 22.1 billion in 2033 from US$ 11.1 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.1%

in 2033 from in 2023 at a CAGR of By application, automotive component manufacturing is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period

during the forecast period North America and East Asia multifunctional resins markets are estimated to collectively account for a market share of 57.0% in 2023

in 2023 Prominent players operating in the multifunctional resins market are Arkema, Dow, Hexion, Huntsman International LLC, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, and SABIC

“From Strength to Sustainability, the Versatility of Multifunctional Resins is Likely to Drive Multifunctional Resins Market During the Assessment Period” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to develop new and improved products with better performance, durability, and versatility. Also, in response to the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable materials, many companies in the multifunctional resins market are developing products that are biodegradable and have a lower carbon footprint.

Further, to leverage each other’s expertise and technologies, companies are entering into strategic partnerships and collaborations. Some strategic developments that took place in the multifunctional resins market so far are as follows:

In September 2021, Hexion Inc. announced the launch of its new range of epoxy resins, EPI-REZ 7720-W-60, for the automotive industry.

In June 2021, Huntsman Corporation introduced a new range of low-viscosity, high-strength multifunctional epoxy resins for the wind energy sector.

In March 2021, BASF SE announced the launch of its new polyurethane-based system, Elastocoat C, designed for the marine industry.

In February 2021, Huntsman Corporation introduced a new range of multifunctional epoxy resins for the production of composite parts in the automotive industry.

Market Development

Manufacturers are constantly developing and launching new and innovative multifunctional resins that cater to the specific needs of various industries. Further, numerous manufacturers are partnering, acquiring, or merging, with other companies, research institutes, and universities to develop new multifunctional resins for diversifying their product offerings and expanding their reach into new markets to curb the demand pool and gain high-profit margins.

Segmentation of Multifunctional Resins Industry Research

By Resin Type: Epoxy Polyurethane Acrylic Polyester Polycarbonate Polyamide Silicone

By Application: Electronics and Electrical Lamination Automotive Component Manufacturing Paints & Coatings Formulation Composite Production Adhesives Production Sealants Others



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the multifunctional resins market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of resin type (epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, polyester, polycarbonate, polyamide, and silicone), application (electronics and electrical lamination, automotive component manufacturing, paints & coatings formulation, composite production, adhesives production, sealants, and others), and across major regions of the world.

Key Questions Covered in the Multifunctional Resins Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Multifunctional Resins sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Multifunctional Resins demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Multifunctional Resins Market during the forecast period?

