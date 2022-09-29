Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market Size worth $ 23. 29 Billion by 2031, TMR Study

Significant increase in the number of multilayer ceramic capacitors for high-end mobile phones developed for 5G spectrum opens new revenue streams

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – Superior design and material properties of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC) to withstand high voltage, and ability to offer improved frequency performance than other capacitors make them one of the most widely used passive components used in communications, automotive, consumer electronics, military, and other industries. The multilayer ceramic capacitor market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Statistically, MLCC holds more than 50% of whole capacitor market. High volume market capitalization of MLCC is associated with miniaturization of MLCC technology, and its sustainability for mass production for high-value applications. Stridently, focus of multilayer ceramic capacitor manufacturers for expanding product line is favorable to increase its end-use applications in the upcoming years.

Factors such as miniaturization, increase in computing power, high-speed data communication, energy generation, transmission and storage are expected to drive the demand for next-gen electronics. Significance of replacement of capacitor technology to attain parameter improvements, such as vibration and harsh resistance environment resistance, increase in operating temperature, lower ESL, lower ESR etc. demonstrates improved scope of multilayer ceramic capacitor applications in next-gen electronics.

Furthermore, increasing vehicle production, advancement for electrification of automobiles, and rise in adoption of 5G smartphones is driving innovations in the multiplayer ceramic capacitor manufacturing process for improved products.

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market – Key Findings of the report

Growing complexity of today’s vehicles that are subject to stringent emission targets, is compelling automotive electronic designers to specify components, especially passive components. Rise in ownership of passenger EVs that peaked in second half of 2020, accounts for automotive and transportation sector to hold 26.2% of multilayer ceramic capacitor market in 2021.

Need to increase convenience, comfort, safety, and environmental performance of cars necessitates increase in the number of control computers. Next-gen vehicles such as hybrid vehicles, electric cars, and other electric vehicles are equipped with electronic circuits, wherein MLCC is mostly used for on-board electrical and electronic circuits as passive components. Furthermore, ability of MLCC to be molded into miniature size and high capacitance, and at the same time maintain characteristics in a hostile environment makes them perfect for on-board use.

Significant rise in the number of 5G mobile phone shipments, and increasing release of flagship models by major manufacturers has led to large-scale deployment of base station equipment of major operators. Initiatives of mobile phone operators to install significant amount of base station hardware to fully prepare for commercialization of 5G is fueling the growth of MLCC market. This demonstrates 25.5% share of smartphone segment of MLCC market in 2021.

Asia Pacific held 43.92% of MLCC market share in 2021. Increasing demand for consumer electronics, expanding automotive production, and presence of some key players in the region augment growth of Asia Pacific multilayer ceramic capacitor market.

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market – Growth Drivers

Demand for MLCC as one of the most widely used passive components in communications, automotive, consumer electronics, and other industries fuels the growth of multilayer ceramic capacitor market

Prominence of multilayer ceramic capacitor chips as the leading downsizing and miniaturization among passive components propels the multilayer ceramic capacitor market

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the ceramic capacitor market are;

Murata

Taiyo Yuden

Yageo

AVX

SEMCO

Walsin

TDK

The multilayer ceramic capacitor market is segmented as follows;

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market – by Dielectric Type

COG (NPO)

X8G

U2J

X7R

X5R

Y5V

X7S

Others

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market – by Capacitance

Up to 220 nF

220 nF – 1000 Nf

1 uF – 100 Uf

Above 100 uF

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market – by Voltage

Low Voltage (Up to 75 V)

Medium Voltage (100 to 630V)

High Voltage (Above 1 kV)

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market – by Mounting type

Surface Mount

Metal Cap

Radial Lead

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market – by Application

Smartphones

Computing Devices

Network and Storage Devices

Automotive Electronics

Drive and Powertrains

Power Converters/Power Supply

Others

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market – by End-use Industry

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics

IT and Telecommunication

Power and Utility

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market – by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

