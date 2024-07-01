HUMAN Receives Top Strategy Category Score and Highest Possible Scores Across Nine Criteria in Report

HUMAN Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management Software, Q3 2024 HUMAN Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management Software, Q3 2024

NEW YORK, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HUMAN Security, Inc , the global cybersecurity leader in disrupting bot attacks and preventing digital fraud and abuse, today announced it was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management Software, Q3 2024 report by Principal Analyst Sandy Carielli. The HUMAN Defense Platform earned the top score in the strategy category and the highest possible scores across nine criteria, including Detection Models, Supporting Services and Offerings, Adoption, Mobile App and API Protection, Out-of-the-Box Reports and Dashboards, Customizable Reports and Dashboards, Threat Research Team, and Vision.

This is the third consecutive industry analyst report in which HUMAN’s technology has been ranked a Leader, including G2 Spring 2024 Leadership for Bot Detection and Mitigation Software and SPARK Matrix™: Bot Management Q3, 2023 by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

Forrester Research analyzed and scored the 11 most significant bot management vendors, naming HUMAN a Leader by evaluating the HUMAN Defense Platform’s critical capabilities in three core categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence.

“Being named a Leader in Bot Management Software by Forrester is a testament for us to the fact that we are executing against our mission and continue to safeguard customers against a shifting threat landscape,” said Stu Solomon, CEO of HUMAN. “HUMAN’s unprecedented scale and speed in analyzing global internet traffic, powered by a robust decision engine, provides us with a unique ability to acquire, interrogate, and decision on a differentiated and diverse set of data that spans ad tech and enterprise use cases, allowing us to interrogate the validity of every interaction and transaction to provide the confidence that customers deserve.”

Forrester wrote in the report, ”HUMAN combines leading threat research with strong reporting and feedback loops. In late 2022, HUMAN merged with fellow bot management specialist PerimeterX and set about combining the two platforms into a singular offering that emphasized each vendor’s strengths. The firm has a strong vision for the market that addresses the shifting threat landscape, acknowledges privacy’s impact on bot detection, and emphasizes a focus on expanding customer use cases. […] HUMAN is a good choice for customers looking for a combination of threat research support and product usability across security, e-commerce, and advertising use cases.”

The HUMAN Defense Platform leverages:

Scale: HUMAN sees 20 trillion digital interactions weekly across 3 billion unique devices, the world’s largest threat network, providing unrivaled threat telemetry.

HUMAN sees 20 trillion digital interactions weekly across 3 billion unique devices, the world’s largest threat network, providing unrivaled threat telemetry. Speed : HUMAN’s Decision Engine examines 2,500+ signals per interaction, connecting disparate data to detect anomalies in mere milliseconds.

: HUMAN’s Decision Engine examines 2,500+ signals per interaction, connecting disparate data to detect anomalies in mere milliseconds. Decision Precision: Signals from across the customer journey are analyzed by 400+ algorithms and adaptive machine learning models to enable high-fidelity decisioning.

Read more here to learn about the HUMAN Defense Platform and how it protects digital businesses, and explore the full Forrester report here .

About HUMAN

HUMAN is a cybersecurity company that protects organizations by disrupting bot attacks, digital fraud and abuse. We leverage modern defense to disrupt the economics of cybercrime by increasing the cost to cybercriminals while simultaneously reducing the cost of collective defense. Today we verify the humanity of more than 20 trillion digital interactions per week across advertising, marketing, e-commerce, government, education and enterprise security, putting us in a position to win against cybercriminals. Protect your digital business with HUMAN. To Know Who’s Real, visit www.humansecurity.com .

Contact information:

Masha Krylova, Director of Communications

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d093adb4-a34c-4859-bd70-72eaf3443b52