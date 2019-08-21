Multimedia Update: Hyperice Partners with Naomi Osaka to Further Educate Athletes Across the Globe on the Importance of Recovery

Osaka utilizes Hyperice technology daily to enhance her health, wellness and performance

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HYPERICE , a recovery and performance technology brand that specializes in vibration and percussion fitness devices, today announces its partnership with professional tennis superstar and reigning US Open women’s singles champion, Naomi Osaka. Through this partnership, Osaka and Hyperice seek to educate athletes about the use of Hyperice technology to optimize athletic performance and wellness. As a representative of Japan, Osaka hopes to bring Hyperice’s advanced expertise and recovery technology into the lives of athletes and health-conscious enthusiasts across the globe.

Hyperice’s recovery and mobility devices are used to relax and loosen muscles, increase circulation and enhance range of motion and flexibility. For professional athletes in particular, these benefits are extremely crucial in order to perform their best, reduce risk of injury, and extend career longevity. While many athletes incorporate stretching and hydration as a form of warmup and recovery, Hyperice offers the most advanced and effective technology for athletes to compete at their greatest potential.

Osaka, known for her vigorous serve and aggressive playing style, has been playing competitive tennis for over 7 years. To advance her career, Osaka has partnered with Hyperice to help her body move and feel better on a daily basis.

“When I first started using Hyperice, I immediately noticed a difference in how loose yet strong my body felt,” said Osaka. “I feel it is my duty as a professional athlete to educate my peers on the importance of taking recovery seriously. Previously, I would think to warmup and recover before and after a tough practice or game. Now, I’m using Hyperice’s technology in my everyday life to make sure my body and overall health are being prioritized.”

Hyperice has recently launched several new products that target the needs of professional athletes. In early August, the company began accepting pre-orders for the Hypervolt Plus , a high-performance based iteration of their popular massage therapy device. Hyperice’s line of products also include the original Hypervolt, Hypersphere, Hypersphere Mini, Vyper 2.0, Venom and Ice Compression Technology. Used and trusted by athletes such as Blake Griffin, Lindsey Vonn, and now Naomi Osaka, Hyperice continues to lead innovation within the recovery and mobility space.

“Hyperice is honored to be working with such a young, powerful, global talent such as Naomi,” said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. “She embodies the true spirit of a professional athlete – strong, competitive, and resilient. We believe this partnership will help athletes in Japan, the U.S., and throughout the world, continue to see the importance of recovery for overall wellness. We hope to help Naomi perform at the highest levels possible for the longest period of time.”

See Naomi Osaka and Hyperice in action here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xo8d9PwmLw

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc597d69-1ecc-4e40-a8ce-3391d85c6d5f

About HYPERICE: Hyperice, founded by Anthony Katz, is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in ice compression, thermal, vibration and percussion technology. Hyperice’s technology is setting the standard and is being used by the world’s most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms, as well as rehabilitation facilities globally. Recently, Hyperice has begun providing its technology and recovery know-how to companies in industries such as esports, healthcare, massage, and first responders.