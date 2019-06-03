Breaking News
Home / Top News / MULTIMEDIA UPDATE — Virtas Partners Expands to New Office in Chicago’s Loop

MULTIMEDIA UPDATE — Virtas Partners Expands to New Office in Chicago’s Loop

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Virtas Partners’ new Chicago headquarters is 205 N. Michigan Ave, Suite 2600

Virtas Partners has a new Chicago headquarters at 205 N. Michigan Ave, Suite 2600.

Virtas Partners has a new Chicago headquarters at 205 N. Michigan Ave, Suite 2600.

CHICAGO, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtas Partners announces it has moved its headquarters location in Chicago to 205 North Michigan Avenue, Suite 2600, as the firm continues to grow. Virtas Partners is a trusted advisory firm with a mission to culturally transform the consulting industry. The firm partners with clients to drive success in their most critical transitions, including carve-outs, IPOs, divestitures, capital placements and restructurings.

“The new location on Michigan Ave just north of Millennium Park gives us an ideal space to bring together our growing number of Chicago-based people,” said Virtas co-founder and Managing Partner Neal McNamara. “Our uniquely collaborative and supportive culture is a true point of differentiation for Virtas Partners as we look to continue to attract, nurture and grow top talent. It was imperative to expand into a larger office to bring us together as our national team continues to grow.”

Already this year, Virtas Partners has announced new offices in Atlanta and in the New York Metro area.

“We are growing our firm to serve our expanding client base, while being careful to continue to stay true to our culture,” said Virtas co-founder and Managing Partner Timothy P. Czmiel. “Neal and I founded the firm to create a team that would come together to build a culture and a firm that would enable us to accomplish more than we ever could on our own, or in our previous roles. This vision is providing a growth engine both to attract new talent as well as additional clients who are beginning to hear about our firm and what we are accomplishing with our team and our clients.”

Virtas Partners currently has open career opportunities for motivated individuals in each of its three offices: Chicago, Atlanta and New York Metro. See our Careers page for more information. 

Virtas Partners is an advisory firm preparing companies for their most critical transitions:

  • Carve-outs | Divestitures | IPOs
  • Capital Structuring | Placements
  • Financial Advisory | Interim Management

Virtas Partners: Trusted. Proven. Our team aligned for your success. www.virtaspartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aed2b211-813b-4184-918d-721c818a996e

CONTACT: Media Contact:   Jon Harmon            [email protected]            (630) 815-6586
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.