Multinational Energy Group Naturgy Reinvents Innovation Management with Appian

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) today announced that Naturgy, a leading multinational energy provider in Spain with operations in 30 countries, has chosen Appian’s low-code development platform for its Origen Project. Led by Naturgy’s Innovation Department, the project aims to digitize innovation management operations to accelerate the company’s transformation process and faster response to new industry challenges.

Innovation is essential for Naturgy and other energy companies. Effectively managing innovation requires a level of operational flexibility that is very difficult to find in the different solutions offered by the market. To stay at the forefront of technology and achieve the necessary flexibility in innovation processes, Naturgy has chosen Appian as the platform to create Origen, an Innovation Management solution .

“Naturgy has been able to implement a complex process in just a few months, from concept to production,” said Jesús Chapado Tébar, Head of Innovation at Naturgy. “As a result, the company now has a tool that allows the team to easily manage technological surveillance and scouting, ensuring the transfer of information and coordination of cross-functional groups, our Technology Observatories. The application allows management from any device, mobile or tablets, and has role-based security mechanisms to ensure access to sensitive information from different businesses or verticals.”

Origen makes it possible to standardize and automate the activities for the control, development, and monitoring of the different technological observatories. This includes the generation and distribution of technology reports to management and specific departments.

Origen allows users to automatically collect and analyze present trends and state of the art technology in energy markets. Naturgy’s teams supervise and manage this information collaboratively, enriching it, classifying it and aligning it with the organization’s strategic objectives. In addition, it allows observatories to create and distribute newsletters to management automatically in several languages, including the most relevant news.

“We are proud to provide the core technology to harness and manage Naturgy’s innovations,” said Paul Maguire, SVP of EMEA at Appian. “Appian’s low-code development platform offers Naturgy the agility, flexibility, and security for them to invent, innovate, and go-to-market faster. As a leading multinational group and a pioneer in the energy sector, the products and services Naturgy provides have profound impact on resource sustainability and our environment.”

Watch this video to learn more about Naturgy and this project: https://youtu.be/lShxSygFuTw

