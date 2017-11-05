Multiple deaths in shooting at Texas church, gunman dead: local media

(Reuters) – A gunman entered a church in a small town in southeast Texas on Sunday and began firing, resulting in “multiple” fatalities and injuries, local media reported, citing the county authorities.
