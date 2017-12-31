Multiple deputies down in active shooter situation in Colorado: police

(Reuters) – “Multiple deputies” were down on Sunday after police responded to a call of an active shooter situation in Littleton, Colorado, a residential area south of Denver, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Colorado deputy sheriff killed in domestic dispute call, suspect shot - December 31, 2017
- Iran protesters rally again, defying warning of crackdown - December 31, 2017
- Pope, in year-end message, says 2017 was marred by war and lies - December 31, 2017