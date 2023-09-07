The multiplex PCR assays market is growing rapidly due to its efficiency in detecting multiple DNA targets simultaneously, driving healthcare advancements

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2023, the multiplex PCR assays market is expected to be worth US$ 1.3 billion. The market is expected to reach US$ 3.0 billion by 2033, expanding at an 8.5% CAGR throughout the forecast period. The multiplex PCR assays market has been witnessing significant growth in recent years. The market size is influenced by factors driving this growth include the increasing demand for efficient and accurate diagnostic solutions, advancements in molecular diagnostics, and the need for rapid and simultaneous detection of multiple pathogens or genetic markers.

The multiplex PCR assays market is expected to witness continued growth due to ongoing advancements in molecular diagnostics, increasing demand for point-of-care testing, and the development of targeted therapies. Additionally, the integration of multiplex PCR with other technologies, such as NGS and digital PCR, holds potential for further advancements in multiplex diagnostic capabilities.

Request Your Sample Report to Uncover Intelligence into the Multiplex PCR Assays Market

Multiplex PCR assays play a crucial role in infectious disease diagnostics by allowing the detection of multiple pathogens simultaneously. They are particularly useful in outbreaks, epidemiological studies, and surveillance programs. Multiplex PCR assays are widely used for respiratory infections, gastrointestinal infections, sexually transmitted infections, and bloodstream infections.

The multiplex PCR assays market benefits from continuous advancements in technology. These include the development of high-throughput platforms, automation, improved primer design, multiplex probe-based assays, and the integration of PCR with other technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) or microarrays. These advancements enhance multiplex PCR assays’ sensitivity, specificity, and scalability.

Key Takeaways from the Multiplex PCR Assays Market:

The multiplex PCR assays industry in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 740.9 million by 2033, increasing at a 7.1% CAGR .

by 2033, increasing at a . The multiplex PCR assays industry in the United Kingdom is estimated to reach a market value of US$ 146.9 million , expanding at a CAGR of 8.7% by 2033.

, expanding at a by 2033. During the forecast period, the multiplex PCR assays industry in China is expected to reach a market value of US$ 188.7 million , securing 6.6% CAGR.

, securing The multiplex PCR assays industry in Japan is predicted to reach US$ 115.0 million by 2033, increasing at a 7.0% CAGR.

by 2033, increasing at a South Korea’s multiplex PCR assays industry is predicted to achieve a market share of 1.8%, rising at a 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

rising at a during the forecast period. With a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2033, the Instrument is expected to dominate the multiplex PCR assays industry.

from 2023 to 2033, the Instrument is expected to dominate the multiplex PCR assays industry. With a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2033, the planar assay is expected to dominate the multiplex PCR assays industry.

from 2023 to 2033, the planar assay is expected to dominate the multiplex PCR assays industry. With a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2033, the research & development is expected to dominate the multiplex PCR assays industry.

from 2023 to 2033, the research & development is expected to dominate the multiplex PCR assays industry. With a CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2033, the biopharmaceutical companies is expected to dominate the multiplex PCR assays industry.

“Continuous technological advancements in multiplex PCR assays open doors to broader applications, with enhanced sensitivity and specificity, driving industry growth.”—opines our research analyst.

Access Our Research Framework – Request Methodology Today! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-17641

How the Competition Look in the Multiplex PCR Does assays Market?

The multiplex PCR assay sector is a very competitive one, with many firms fighting for market share. Several significant participants in this industry comprise Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories & QIAGEN.

The major companies are heavily spending on research & development efforts to create innovative and inventive care with enhanced effectiveness, dependability, and affordability. They are also focusing on expanding their products related to multiplex PCR assays and strengthening their distribution methods in order to fulfill shifting consumer expectations.

Tactical alliances and partnerships with other companies are becoming more common in the industry, allowing parties to leverage one another’s strengths and expand their market influence.

Leading firms use consolidation and mergers to strengthen their market position and gain entry into new markets. The sector is expanding significantly in developing economies, particularly in India and China.

To boost their presence in these regions, major companies are expanding their distribution networks and building regional manufacturing sites. They are also concentrating on offering customers cost-effective products in these markets to get a competitive advantage.

Top Players in the Multiplex PCR Assays Industry

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

QIAGEN

Luminex Corporation

Fluidigm Corporation

BioFire Diagnostics.

Key Developments in the Multiplex PCR Assays Market:

In June 2021, Bio-Rad confirmed its agreement with Seegene to supply molecular testing services in the USA market.

Get Ahead with Comprehensive Information – Purchase Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17641

Segmentation Analysis of the Multiplex PCR Assays Market

By Product & Service:

Consumables

Instruments

Software and Services

By Assay Type:

Planar Assay Blends Protein Arrays (Multiplexed ELISA) Antibody Arrays

Bead-based Assay Magnetic Bead-based Non-magnetic Bead-based



By Application:

Disease Diagnosis Infectious Disease Cancer Autoimmune Disease Other Diseases

Research and Development

Other Application

By End User:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Clinical Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News

Exploring Innovations in Healthcare: A Compilation of Related Research Reports

PCR Plate Sealer Market: PCR Plate Sealer demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 5 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% to be valued at US$ 7.99 Billion from 2022 to 2032. From 2021 to 2022

Mobile Endoscopic Workstations Market: The mobile endoscopic workstation market was projected to reach US$ 292.7 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow to US$ 302.9 million in 2023.

Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitor Market: The global fibroblast growth factor receptor inhibitor market was estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 128.14 million in the year 2022. With a robust CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Growth Hormone Inhibiting Hormone Drugs Market: Growth hormone inhibiting hormone drugs is commonly referred as somatostatin. Growth hormone inhibiting hormone drugs affect the several area body by inhibiting the secretion of other hormone in the body.

Bone Growth Stimulators Market: The bone growth stimulators market size is projected to be valued at US$ 2.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 5.4 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube