Multiplexed diagnostics market to witness substantial growth by 2025

The research report on ‘global multiplexed diagnostics market’ provides a deep dive analysis of this business vertical in terms of the growth opportunities, revenue estimations, final market valuation, and other factors which are anticipated to impact the sales garnered during 2020-2025

Selbyville, Delaware, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Worldwide multiplexed diagnostics market accrued revenues worth USD 9213.27 million in 2019 and is predicted to showcase significant growth between the years 2020 and 2025. Increasing focus on R&D activities towards developing next-generation sequencing solutions along with shifting preferences towards adopting advanced medical technologies and devices are major factors driving the growth of multiplexed diagnostics market.

According to the report, multiplexed diagnostics market has been fragmented into several segments including product, end user, and regions. The study emphasizes on the individual market share and overall segment valuation as well as prevailing and projected growth rates of every listed segment.

There has been an upsurge in the demand for medical equipment that allow for simultaneous testing of various samples to save energy and time during operations. Additionally, growing population of baby boomers coupled with increased pervasiveness of various chronic and life threatening conditions are aiding the market expansion. Rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle and high occurrence of contagious diseases is also fostering the demand for multiplexed diagnostic devices.

Multiplexed diagnostics are observing extensive adoption across clinical researchers, medical professionals, and diagnostic laboratories. In addition, increasing awareness pertaining to benefits of advanced and automated multiplexed diagnostic products is stimulating the industry outlook.

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

The emergence COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in high production and adoption of multiplexed diagnostic testing solutions across the healthcare sector, which in turn is favoring the market scenario.

Product insights

Global multiplexed diagnostics industry is fragmented into product types, end-user landscape, and regional contribution.

Speaking of the product spectrum, the market is further split into consumables, software & services, and instruments. The consumables segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Growing demand for advanced consumables among academic and medical researchers in consort with increasing spending towards reagents and assays for research applications are fueling the segmental share, cites the study.

Citing the end-use landscape, the multiplexed diagnostic market is bifurcated into clinical research, pharmaceuticals, diagnostic laboratories, and hospitals. The diagnostic laboratories segment is slated to record momentous growth in the ensuing years. Rising adoption of advanced instruments and consumables by clinicians for conducting studies and tests of genomes is complementing the industry dynamics. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has compelled various healthcare professionals to use multiplexed diagnostic products in order to perform high volume tests.

Regional Analysis

The North America multiplexed diagnostic industry is anticipated to showcase substantial growth during the study period, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Factors such as rising prevalence of Alzheimer’s among elderly population along with increasing consumption of medicinal services are promoting the business scenario in North America.

Competitive Analysis

The major contenders in global multiplexed diagnostic industry are GenMark Diagnostics Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Luminex Corp., Illumina Inc., Bio-rad Laboratories Inc., Biomerieux, Agilent Technologies Inc. and Becton, Dickinson & Co. among others.

Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market by Regional Analysis (2020-2025)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Grance

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market by Competitive Analysis (2020-2025)

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Co.

Biomerieux

Bio-rad Laboratories Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Luminex Corp.

Abbott Corp.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific aG

GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

