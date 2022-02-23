Breaking News
Municipal Finance & Services Corp. Adds Investment Banker Lacarya Scott to Advisory Board

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Municipal Finance & Services Corp (MFSC) is very pleased to announce that Lacarya D. Scott has joined the company’s Advisory Committee. Mr. Scott, Managing Partner of Tungsten Advisors, was instrumental in MFSC’s equity funding and brings more than 19 years of global macro, hedge fund and investment experience to Municipal Finance.

He began his career at Life Technologies (formerly Invitrogen Corporation) as an associate in the M&A group, working on all aspects of M&A deals totaling $1.5B from target selection, financial analysis and valuation, to presenting transactions to the Board for final deal approval.

After Life Technologies, Mr. Scott worked at Caxton Associates, a $15B global macro and sectorial hedge fund, and later served as VP Business Development and Corporate Strategy at several other private and public life science companies.

Mr. Scott earned an AB in Biophysics from Princeton University, an MS in Biology and a research focus in Biological Chemistry from New York University, an MS in Engineering Biotechnology from University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and FINRA licenses: Securities Industry Essentials, Series 79.

The company looks forward to his active involvement and professional contributions in assisting it achieving its financial goals in the government sector.

Media Inquiries: 

Municipal Finance & Services Corp

Jason Bodnick, EVP

jbodnick@mfsamerica.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Featured Image for Municipal Finance & Services Corp

