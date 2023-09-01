Eight of our personal injury lawyers were named in the 2024 edition of Best Lawyers in America

Munley Law is pleased to announce that eight of its personal injury lawyers have been included in the 2024 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

Senior Partner Marion Munley was recognized by Best Lawyers® as the 2024 “Lawyer of the Year” for Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs in Northeastern Pennsylvania. She was also named a Best Lawyer for Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs.

The following lawyers were also named to the 2024 Best Lawyers in America® list:

Daniel W. Munley – Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

James Christopher Munley – Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Caroline M. Munley – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs, and Workers’ Compensation Law – Claimants

Robert W. Munley III – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs, and Workers Compensation – Claimants

John M. Mulcahey – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Product Liability litigation – Plaintiffs

Melinda Ghilardi – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Edward Monsky – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs, and Workers Compensation – Claimants

For the third year in a row, Katie Nealon was named to 2024 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™ for Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs. Ones to Watch™ is an honor given to attorneys early in their legal careers.

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America® list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing. Lawyers must have at least ten years of experience practicing law to be considered.

About Munley Law

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law firm. Their truck accident attorneys have been listed in Best Lawyers in America, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, U.S. News, and World Report’s Best Law Firms, and have earned Board Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Visit munley.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/munley-law-lawyers-named-to-2024-best-lawyers-list/

