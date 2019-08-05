Murdoch’s Fox Corp to buy fintech Credible Labs in $397 million deal

U.S. broadcaster Fox Corp on Monday agreed to buy Credible Labs Inc in a deal valuing the online finance broker at $397 million, as the Murdoch-controlled firm hunts for growth following the sale of its film and TV assets to Disney.
