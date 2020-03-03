Murj Software for Cardiac Device Management Issued SOC 2 Certification

Independent audit confirms security and integrity of Murj cloud-based software

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Murj, a cloud-based cardiac device management software company, today announced successful completion of the System and Organization Controls 2 audit. Also known as SOC 2, this certification is the culmination of months of rigorous review of Murj internal security policies, practices and procedures as well as business operations, protocols, data protection systems and methodologies.

“Advanced cybersecurity is a cornerstone of our engineering and design process so that Murj can deliver the very best in patient privacy and data security,” said Reed Gaither, COO and co-founder of Murj. “This SOC 2 certification is evidence we are delivering on that commitment.”

SOC 2 is an audit designed and regulated by the American Institute of CPAs ( AICPA ) to help ensure service organizations, especially those that are cloud-based, provide a safe operating environment to securely manage and protect privacy and data.

“When considering a cloud-based provider, especially when it involves protected health information, SOC 2 compliance is a must-have for any security-conscious business,” said Bobbi Scott, practice administrator at Traverse Heart & Vascular of Munson Healthcare. “A SOC 2 certification ensures strong security policies and procedures have been vetted extensively by an outside accredited firm.”

The Murj SOC 2 security audit was completed by A-LIGN, an accredited globally recognized leader in providing cybersecurity and privacy solutions. A-LIGN was ranked #7 in The Software Reports’ Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies of 2019. A-LIGN was the first-ever licensed CPA firm to focus on IT audits such as SOC 2 and has over 20 years of SOC experience.

About Murj

Murj is a cloud-based application that empowers clinicians to manage cardiac device patients with next-generation clinical insight and unparalleled efficiency. The Murj frictionless cardiac device workflow experience improves both staff satisfaction and the quality and quantity of cardiac device care. Learn more at www.murj.com .

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is one of only a few globally recognized cybersecurity and privacy solutions providers that offer a single-provider approach for organizations. A-LIGN is a HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, Qualified Security Assessor Company, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 22301 and ISO 9001 Certification Body, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO and licensed CPA firm. With the ability to work with small businesses to the largest of global enterprises, A-LIGN’s experts deliver custom solutions to clients that allow them to demonstrate trust and respect to their stakeholders through high-quality and innovative cybersecurity solutions. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com .

