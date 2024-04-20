Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., took aim at Republicans on Friday in a social media response to Donald Trump, Jr. after calling out Senate Democrats who voted to end the impeachment case against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
“Your Friday morning reminder that Republicans are full of s— when they complain about the border,” Murphy wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “They killed the tough, bipartisan border security bill because Trump told them to keep t
