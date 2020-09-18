Breaking News
Murphy USA announces donations to United Way and Murphy USA Charitable Foundation

EL DORADO, Ark., Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Murphy USA kicked off its Home Office 2020 United Way campaign this week generating record employee pledges in excess of $375,000. With the Company’s match, the total donation of $750,000 will support Union County United Way organizations, all of which had anticipated the need for greater support due to the impacts of COVID-19 on their local communities. 

Separately, the Company announced a $10 million gift to the Murphy USA Charitable Foundation which will continue to support positive changes in our local communities with an emphasis on El Dorado and Southern Arkansas. The Foundation funds the Company’s matching gifts, including United Way, as well as sponsorships like Murphy USA’s national partnership with Boys and Girls Club of America, where customers in 2020 have already rounded up over $1 million to fuel brighter futures. This gift will further sustain existing local programs like the Murphy Arts District, as it looks to reopen post COVID-19, as well as new community programs like the Summer Youth Work Program, which is coordinated with the City of El Dorado.

Murphy USA President and CEO, Andrew Clyde commented, “In the midst of everything that has happened in 2020, I couldn’t be more proud of our generous customers and engaged employees who have truly stepped up to help these organizations make a positive impact in a time of need to the communities we serve and support together.”    

About Murphy USA
Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with nearly 1,500 stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest United States. The company and its team of nearly 10,000 employees serve an estimated 1.7 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline stations in 25 states. The majority of Murphy USA’s sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. For more information, please visit www.murphyusa.com.

