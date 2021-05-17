Murphy USA Inc. Set to Hire 3,000 New Store Associates – Current Incentives Include $500 Summer Bonus at Select Stores*

EL DORADO, Ark., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA), is excited to announce a hiring campaign to fill 3,000 positions across its 1,650 stores to support the company’s continued growth. As one of the largest national gasoline and convenience retailers serving an estimated 2 million customers per day, Murphy USA is seeking applicants for full-time and part-time positions.

Current incentives include a 2021 Summer Bonus of $500 at select stores for new team members who are hired by May 31, 2021. To learn more about a career at Murphy USA or to apply, visit jobs.murphyusa.com.

“It is an exciting time to join the company as we continue to grow and enhance our culture through our ongoing employee value proposition efforts. At Murphy USA, we understand that what sets us apart is our team members. This mindset fuels our continued commitment to taking care of and developing our people,” said Terry Hatten, Murphy USA Senior Vice President of Human Resources.

Murphy USA offers employees a differentiated experience through a variety of benefits offerings and empowering development opportunities. A few examples include:

Pay On-Demand

All employees have the opportunity to sign up for pay on-demand – easy access to a portion of their earned wages after completed shifts.

Mental Health Support

In these uncertain times, Murphy USA has continued to ensure team members have access to the support and resources they need. The company provides employees and their family members free access to mental health and financial wellness resources through their Employee Assistance Program. This program connects team members with licensed counselors, therapists, psychologists, social workers and certified substance abuse counselors.

Continuing Education

Murphy USA offers a wide variety of professional development and career growth opportunities, including a comprehensive initial training program for all store positions. In fact, 68% of the company’s Store Managers started in an hourly position. The company also provides continuing education opportunities for GED candidates and college tuition reimbursement.

*Current incentives include the following:

1. New hires at select locations will be offered a 2021 Summer Bonus of $500 if they are hired by May 31, 2021. The bonus will be paid out to those who remain employed through September 10, 2021.

2. New hires at select locations will be offered 2021 Premium Pay of an extra $2 per hour on top of their regular hourly rate from May 8, 2021 through September 10, 2021.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,650 stations located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast United States. The company and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated 2.0 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stations in 27 states. The majority of Murphy USA’s sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. Murphy USA ranks 262 among Fortune 500 companies.

CONTACT: Contact: Kristen Gage – Talent Acquisition Manager [email protected]