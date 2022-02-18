Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Murphy USA Inc. Set to Host National Hiring Event

Murphy USA Inc. Set to Host National Hiring Event

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Featured Image for Murphy USA

Featured Image for Murphy USA
Featured Image for Murphy USA

EL DORADO, Ark., Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Murphy USA Inc., one of the country’s largest convenience store chains, is hiring. This month, the company will host its first National Hiring Event to fill store associate positions across nearly 1,500 stores to support the company’s continued growth.

On Thursday, Feb., participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express stores will hold in-person interviews from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (local time for each store location) for full-time and part-time positions. Interested applicants can reserve an interview slot at jobs.murphyusa.com/register.

“It’s a great time to join the Murphy team. We’re growing and providing opportunities for our associates to develop and build a career here,” said Renee Bacon, Murphy USA’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations. “We know our people set us apart, so working at a Murphy store means having a team that values and respects you, and a company that cares about your well-being.”

Murphy USA offers employees flexible scheduling, competitive pay, and a differentiated experience through a variety of benefits offerings and empowering development opportunities. A few examples include comprehensive training programs, career pathing, pay on-demand (easy access to a portion of earned wages after completed shifts), continuing education assistance for GED candidates and college students, and free access to mental health and financial wellness resources for both employees and their family members.

To learn more about a career at Murphy USA, visit jobs.murphyusa.com or text MURPHY to 97211.

About Murphy USA
Murphy USA is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,650 stations located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast United States. The company and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated 2.0 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stations in 27 states. The majority of Murphy USA’s sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. Murphy USA ranks 262 among Fortune 500 companies.

Contact:
Kristen Gage – Talent Acquisition Manager
Kristen.Gage@murphyusa.com

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Featured Image for Murphy USA

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.