Mursion Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group, the leader in Empowering, Recognizing and Certifying Excellence in HCM recently announced that Mursion is certified as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider. Confirming that Mursion delivers human-in-the-loop VR simulations for experiential learning of essential human skills in the workplace (in 2D and 3D, remote and seamless).

Boca Raton, FL, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After an extensive review Brandon Hall Group confirms that Mursion is living their mission to improve human interaction by delivering experiential learning of essential skills for the workplace. Leadership, Diversity & Inclusion, Sales training, and Customer Service training are just a number of the applications for the approach.

“In this time, emotional intelligence has never been more viscerally tied to business outcomes. Think crisis management, resilience, and agility. Recently named one of the most innovative companies in the world by FastCompany, Mursion offers a one-stop shop for empathic potential that cuts across leadership and frontline skills,” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer of Brandon Hall Group. “Not only does Mursion seamlessly address the logistical challenge of making training virtual, it helps drive acceleration through crisis by transforming soft skills into a competitive advantage. Simulations, offering hyper-targeted practice, produce verifiable mastery in a compressed time frame.”

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent years better understanding Mursion as well as the market they operate. The team has conducted in depth briefings with the product teams, reviewed case studies and collected customer feedback to certify they deliver upon their message.

The Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources and advisory support to the entire Mursion organization. During this time Brandon Hall Group conducted a full review of Mursion product/service messaging and website, collateral marketing material and social media strategy.

From CEO of Mursion, Mark Atkinson: “Mursion’s proprietary technology merges human and computational intelligence to create compelling complex, social, and professional interactions between learners and avatars in VR simulations. These VR simulations differ from traditional branching logic simulations, by allowing authentic and spontaneous conversation, thereby resulting in highly immersive, realistic interactions that challenge learners to master complex communication skills.”

From Christina Yu, VP of Growth: “Mursion offers an ideal blend of human interaction and artificial intelligence. Simulations are real and relevant and feel like an authentic conversation. The technology is also built for scale and and can be launched across regions and time-zones in a matter of days, offering leaders an extraordinary way to drive mindset shift and behavioral change within an organization.”

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or to become one, please visit http://www.brandonhall.com/solution_providers.php.

Powered by a blend of artificial intelligence and live human interaction, Mursion provides immersive VR training for essential skills in the workplace. By using trained professionals who orchestrate the interactions between learners and avatar-based characters, Mursion simulations achieve the realism needed to deliver measurable, high-impact results. Applicable to any situation requiring high stakes interpersonal skills, the approach has demonstrated impact in areas such as leadership development, sales enablement, customer service, and diversity and inclusion, across industries. Authentic interactions simultaneously engage the emotional and cognitive faculties for learning that truly transforms the learner.

—About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. The Membership Program offers insights and best practices to enable executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. (http://www.brandonhall.com)

—About Mursion

