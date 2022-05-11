MusclePharm to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, May 16, 2022

LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MusclePharm Corporation (“MusclePharm” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: MSLP), a global provider of leading sports nutrition and lifestyle branded nutritional supplements, announced today that the Company will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the market closes on Monday, May 16, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its operating results on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). Investors interested in accessing the live call can dial (855) 327-6837 from the U.S. and International callers can dial (631) 891-4304. A telephone replay will be available following the event and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S. and International callers can dial (412) 317-6671; the conference ID is 10019118.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast with the ability to ask questions available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.musclepharm.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About MusclePharm Corporation

MusclePharm is a scientifically-driven, performance lifestyle company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded sports nutrition products and functional energy beverages. Since our incorporation in 2006, we have developed a comprehensive product portfolio, which has fueled the widespread recognition of our brands, MusclePharm and FitMiss. Today, these brands are sold in more than 100 countries globally, supported by our diversified and industry-leading distribution partners. We believe our strong international presence has allowed us to attract a larger and more engaged social media audience than our competitive peers. Our global reach to a large and engaged customer base enables us to achieve The MusclePharm Promise of helping professional athletes and everyday active individuals reach their maximum potential with the most scientifically advanced, safe and nutritious sports supplementation products possible.

