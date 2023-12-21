38-year collaboration drives funding to support critical MDA research, care, and advocacy.

New York, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) announced today that long-term partner Acosta Group has reached a historic $100 million milestone in fundraising for the leading voluntary health organization in the U.S. for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease), and related neuromuscular diseases.

Watch the video celebrating the $100 million milestone here.

The collaboration began in 1985 with Acosta, an Acosta Group sales agency. Through its “Aisles of Smiles” campaign developed in partnership with leading consumer brands and retailers across the United States, the company has driven both awareness and funding for MDA for nearly 40 years. Hank Lautrup, an Acosta associate whose son lived with muscular dystrophy, is credited with the early development of the relationship with MDA.

The partnership has continued to expand over the decades, now involving associates from across Acosta Group’s entire sales and marketing agency collective. The company supports an array of MDA fundraising events for research and treatment as part of its commitment to creating inclusive employment opportunities for people with disabilities and empowering their independence.

“As families gather this holiday season and look to the coming year with hope, the dedicated partnership of Acosta Group reflects the power of giving. I want to thank everyone at Acosta Group – all the donors, volunteers, ambassadors, employees, customers, and community members who have participated in achieving this incredible $100 million milestone. You continue to illuminate the path forward for breakthroughs for our mission,” said Donald S. Wood, Ph.D., President and CEO, MDA.

“We are exceptionally proud to celebrate this accomplishment as we elevate our efforts to build awareness, challenge stigmas, and create opportunities for people of all abilities,” said Brian Wynne, President and CEO of Acosta Group. “I want to extend my personal thanks to the work that MDA does every day, and to our many associates, brand owner clients and retail customers who have given so much of their time, energy and funds to support these efforts. We’re excited about the opportunities that lay ahead to help advance MDA’s mission.”

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA’s mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Acosta Group

Acosta Group is a collective of the most trusted retail, marketing and foodservice agencies empowering brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace. By delivering transformative, commerce-focused solutions and more than 95 years of expertise, Acosta Group connects the company’s partners with people at every point in the consumer journey.

Comprised of Acosta, CORE Foodservice, Mosaic, Premium Retail Services and ActionLink, Acosta Group understands and anticipates evolving consumer needs, fueling accelerated performance to connect tomorrow’s commerce today. For more information, please visit Acosta Group on LinkedIn and at www.acosta.group.

