Museum and Young Professionals’ Group to Host Virtual Town Hall on Economic Justice

Memphis, TN, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Keepers of 306, an action initiative of the National Civil Rights Museum that engages civic-minded young leaders, will host a live-streamed town hall entitled “Where Do We Go from Here? Economic Justice.” It will broadcast on the museum’s website and Facebook Live on Tuesday, September 29, at 6:30pm CT.

The goal of the virtual forum is to raise awareness of the economic inequities facing our nation and the measures every Memphian and American can take to mobilize change. A panel of national and local leaders will discuss topics including creating economic impact for communities of color through workforce development, community development, entrepreneurship, ownership, policy change, and voting.

“As we again examine the question asked by Dr. King, ‘Where do we go from here?’, the issue of economic justice remains front and center,” said Terri Freeman, President of the National Civil Rights Museum. “This year we’ve seen the disproportionate effects of an economic downturn on Black and Brown people. We know the wealth gap between Whites and Blacks has continued to grow. How do we address this today to have a real impact on people’s lives? This is why today’s conversation is so important.”

September’s virtual town hall marks the second of this series, prompted by the museum’s mission to be a source for education and action during these unprecedented times. The first virtual town hall, which discussed the value of voting in the 2020 elections with national voices including CNN commentator Bakari Sellers and Tennessee State Senator Raumesh Akbari, received over 10,000 views.

“The goal of Where do we go from here: to the polls! was to implore our viewers to become civicly engaged and activate change,” said Trevia Chatman, Chair of Keepers of 306. “Voting is our power and our voice. While voting is detrimental and necessary, it is not the only tool to overcome years of intentional oppression. In this second town hall, we will expose the systemic economic injustice of poverty that continuously plagues communities of color and discuss the impact necessary to create economic justice. It is time to organize and dismantle the intentional creation of generational poverty like never before.”

The museum’s Dr. Noelle Trent, Director of Interpretation, Collections & Education, will give historical context to economic disenfranchisement of the black community and specific instances of resistance to that disenfranchisement.

A panel of educators, community activists and representatives will be moderated by Tracie Potts, senior Washington correspondent for NBC News Channel. Potts has reported for NBC for over 20 years covering politics, medical research and health policy.

Panelists include:

Dr. Andre M. Perry , Author & National Commentator on race, structural inequality, and education ;

, ; Dr. Rashawn Ray , Professor of Sociology and Executive Director of the Lab for Applied Social Science Research (LASSR) at the University of Maryland, College Park ;

, ; Rev. Dr. Stacy Spencer , Senior Pastor of New Direction Christian Church, Chair of MICAH (Memphis Interfaith Coalition of Action and Hope) ; and

, ; and Stefanie Brown James, Co-Founder and Executive Director of The Collective.

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come, including more than 90,000 student visits annually. The Museum is steadfast in its mission to chronicle the American civil rights movement and tell the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights. It educates and serves as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change.

A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum is recognized as a 2019 National Medal Award recipient by the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS), the top national honor for museums and libraries. It is a TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Top 5% U.S. Museum, USA Today’s Top 10 Best American Iconic Attractions; Top 10 Best Historical Spots in the U.S. by TLC’s Family Travel; Must See by the Age of 15 by Budget Travel and Kids; Top 10, American Treasures by USA Today; and Best Memphis Attraction by The Commercial Appeal and the Memphis Business Journal.

About Keepers of 306

The Keepers of 306 is an action initiative of the National Civil Rights Museum to engage civic-minded young leaders who are passionate about preserving the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and activating the next generation of socially conscious change agents. For more information, visit http://civilrightsmuseum.org/keepers-of-306.

