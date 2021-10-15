Museum Hopping in The Palm Beaches: Tour World-Class Museums for Exquisite Art and Rich History

Feel inspired as you explore Florida’s Cultural Capital®

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (Oct. 15, 2021) – The Palm Beaches, Florida is an art lover’s paradise. Home to a wide variety of arts adventures – especially world-class art and history museums – the destination offers experiences for visitors of all ages. The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is pleased to share some exciting new exhibitions happening in Florida’s Cultural Capital® this fall and winter.

Whether you love to take in stunning art or explore local history, the museums below offer enriching cultural experiences that will make any trip to The Palm Beaches memorable. For more museums and upcoming happenings, visit palmbeachculture.com /events .

Boca Raton Museum of Art (Boca Raton): From Oct. 16, 2021 to March 6, 2022, embark on a journey through time and discover a culture that thrived in a mythic world. Explore the world premiere exhibition, “ Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru” . This all-new, immersive museum experience will transport you to the jewel of the only cradle of civilization in the Southern Hemisphere, the Incan city of Machu Picchu. Additional details and tickets are available here.

(Boca Raton): From Oct. 16, 2021 to March 6, 2022, embark on a journey through time and discover a culture that thrived in a mythic world. Explore the world premiere exhibition, “ . This all-new, immersive museum experience will transport you to the jewel of the only cradle of civilization in the Southern Hemisphere, the Incan city of Machu Picchu. Additional details and tickets are available here. Cornell Art Museum (Delray Beach): From 12 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, the “ Culture Keepers ” exhibition celebrates artists, designers, collectors, curators, performers and organizations who actively pass on and preserve shared traditions. General admission is $15. Additional information can be found here.

(Delray Beach): From 12 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, the “ ” exhibition celebrates artists, designers, collectors, curators, performers and organizations who actively pass on and preserve shared traditions. General admission is $15. Additional information can be found here. Flagler Museum (Palm Beach): Through Nov. 21, 2021, listen to live musical performances this fall while taking a self-guided tour through Whitehall, the glamorous Gilded Age-era mansion of oil and railroad tycoon Henry M. Flagler. The historic Organ & Piano Demonstrations can be enjoyed on Sundays at 3:30 p.m. Additional details can be found here.

(Palm Beach): Through Nov. 21, 2021, listen to live musical performances this fall while taking a self-guided tour through Whitehall, the glamorous Gilded Age-era mansion of oil and railroad tycoon Henry M. Flagler. The historic can be enjoyed on Sundays at 3:30 p.m. Additional details can be found here. Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum (Jupiter): Step back into time at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum through interactive exhibits showcasing the lives of Native Americans, early pioneers, lighthouse keepers and more. On Oct. 20, 2021 the Lighthouse and Museum will host a Lighthouse Sunset Tour from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Witness spectacular views of the glittering Atlantic Ocean from the top of the lighthouse for only $25. Tickets can be purchased here.

(Jupiter): Step back into time at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum through interactive exhibits showcasing the lives of Native Americans, early pioneers, lighthouse keepers and more. On Oct. 20, 2021 the Lighthouse and Museum will host a from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Witness spectacular views of the glittering Atlantic Ocean from the top of the lighthouse for only $25. Tickets can be purchased here. Norton Museum of Art (West Palm Beach): From Oct. 23, 2021 to Feb. 6, 2022, see the first large-scale exhibition devoted to Mexican modernism. The “Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection” presents over 150 works, and is the largest group of works by Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera to ever be on view at the Norton. Addition details can be found here.

About the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, complimentary tips, and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.

##

CONTACT: Hannah Deadman-Arnst Cultural Council of Palm Beach County 5614711602 hannah@palmbeachculture.com