Museum of the City of New York Honors Champions & Change Makers of the COVID-19 Crisis

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

Honorees to be Awarded at June 17 Virtual Ceremony

New York, NY, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of its mission to share and collect New York’s stories, the Museum of the City of New York is honoring “Champions & Change Makers” who are making a difference during the COVID-19 crisis. After receiving nominations for individuals around the city, select honorees will be presented with Gotham Icon Awards at a virtual ceremony on June 17, 2020. Additional change makers will be featured online and may be featured on site at the Museum once it reopens. 

“New Yorkers across all five boroughs and of every stripe are going above and beyond during this challenging time. Our resilience and our commitment to each other and our communities are critical to ensuring that our city weathers this crisis together and emerges even stronger,” said Whitney Donhauser, Ronay Menschel Director and President of the Museum of the City of New York. “We are dedicated to honoring the heroes of this moment, as well as the stories of people who have made a difference throughout our city’s history. 

Details 

What: MCNY’s Champions & Change Makers Virtual Award Ceremony 

When: June 17 at 6pm-7pm ET 

Where: MCNY’s YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/museumofcityny

Tickets: Free with registration 

Who:  

Honorees 

  • Dr. Félix Matos-Rodríguez, Chancellor of the City University of New York  
  • Dr. Michelle Ng Gong, Chief of the Divisions of Critical Care and Pulmonary Medicine at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and the Montefiore Health System 
  • Dr. Elizabeth Awerbuch, Pulmonary and Critical Care Attending Physician at Elmhurst Hospital Center 
  • Leah Scondotto, Director of Brooklyn Family Court Programs at Safe Horizon 
  • Seth Rudetsky & James Wesley, Creators and Hosts of “Stars in the House,” a daily livestream program benefitting The Actors Fund 
  • Sharene Wood, President & CEO of 5001 FLAVORS and Harlem Haberdashery 

Presenters 

  • Wayne Brady, actor/singer/comedian (The Masked Singer; Whose Line Is It Anyway?) 
  • Lea DeLaria, comedian/actress/singer (Orange Is the New Black, Rocky Horror Picture Show)  
  • Stephen Kunken, actor (Billions, The Handmaid’s Tale)  
  • Sam Perkins, NBA Legend 
  • Matt Ramsey, performer and associate director, Blue Man Group 
  • Marcus Samuelsson, award-winning chef/restaurateur/cookbook author  
CONTACT: Robin Carol
Museum of the City of New York
541-510-2357
[email protected]

Meryl Cooper
Museum of the City of New York
917-974-0022
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
