Music + Balance Virtual Charity Event Supporting NYC Small Businesses & Families in Jamaica

To Support NYC Small Businesses and Families in Jamaica Virtual Edition – August 22 & 23, 2020 • 8 p.m. ET

To Support NYC Small Businesses and Families in Jamaica Worldwide Lineup Forms Circle of Love for Music + Balance Virtual Charity EventTo Support NYC Small Businesses and Families in Jamaica

New York City, NY , Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Make It Balance Music Fest: Virtual Edition – August 22 & 23, 2020 • 8 p.m. ET

Virtual Skyline, New York—August 19, 2020- A two-night charity event that will bring uplifting music and feature wellness and fitness sessions to promote mindfulness, balance and positive energy will be for everyone to enjoy on August 22 and 23, 2020 at 8 p.m. New York Eastern Standard Time.

Make It Balance Music Fest: Virtual Edition is presented by Make It Balance Foundation, a New York nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization to raise funding and awareness in support of NYC small businesses and families with children on the island of Jamaica negatively impacted by 2020 hardships.

Donations for Make It Balance Foundation causes can be made via:

USA via Text-to-Give: Text balance to 844-609-0111

Worldwide via PayPal: Paypal.me/makeitbalance

Worldwide via CashApp: Cash.app/$makeitbalance

The Founder of Make It Balance Foundation is Tammy Tam Tam Ben-Eliezer-Baxter, a nonprofit leader, singer and songwriter who has been leading large-scale festival production and community organizations for many years. The mission of Make It Balance Foundation started from Tam Tam’s release of the song Make It and her vision to support small businesses and families negatively affected by pandemics, natural disasters and other hardships.

The Make It Balance Music Fest: Virtual Edition two-night Music + Balance event will feature a worldwide lineup of music artists, bands, dancers, positive influencers, wellness and fitness providers coming together to ‘Form a Circle of Love.’ The lineup includes participants from the USA, Jamaica, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Cyprus, Israel, Japan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Senegal, Anguilla, Antigua and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The two-night family friendly virtual event features headliners Billy Mystic of the Mystic Revealers, Tam Tam and Reblah Star from Star Balance Record Label, Anthony Malvo, AJ Brown and Big Mountain.

Wellness Providers include award-winning Makeda Bernard of Halo Meditation, Certified Fitness Trainer, Aerialist and Professional Dancer Jazel Tricia Serate, Dancer, Actress and Fitness Influencer Raquel Horsford Best and Yoga4Livity, a yoga lifestyle created by Tam Tam.

HOW TO WATCH MAKE IT BALANCE MUSIC FEST ON BROOKLYN FREE SPEECH TV

Make It Balance Foundation Twitch Channel: Twitch.tv/makeitbalance

Make It Balance Foundation Facebook Live Page: Facebook.com/makeitbalancefoundation

Tam Tam Facebook Live Page: Facebook.com/tamtamsings

Make It Balance Foundation YouTube Live Channel: YouTube Live

Direct links to the live stream channels for the free virtual event can be found at http://www.makeitbalance.org.

Make It Balance Music Fest: Virtual Edition will also broadcast on Brooklyn Free Speech TV.

Worldwide Option 1: BRICartsmedia.org/balance

Worldwide Option 2: BRICartsmedia.org/makeitbalance

NYC Wide: Verizon channel 47

Exclusively in Brooklyn, NYC: Spectrum channel 1993

Exclusively in Brooklyn, NYC: Optimum channel 951

Make It Balance Music Fest: Virtual Edition lead sponsor and advisor is Music Producer, Singer and Audio Engineer Reblah Star and his music and lifestyle brand label Star Balance, LLC. Other partners are Jamnesia, One I Entertainment, Fams House Music, MEA Entertainment, E2 Recordings, Spotidol and Halo Meditation. Media Sponsors are Brooklyn Free Speech, Reggae Festival Guide and E2OnAir.

For the full list of lineup, sponsors and partners, please visit http://www.makeitbalance.org/events

Contact: Make It Balance Foundation Board of Directors

Email: [email protected]

Worldwide Lineup Forms Circle of Love for Music + Balance Virtual Charity Event

To Support NYC Small Businesses and Families in Jamaica

News via KISS PR Story News Distribution

Attachment