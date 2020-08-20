Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Music + Balance Virtual Charity Event Supporting NYC Small Businesses & Families in Jamaica

Music + Balance Virtual Charity Event Supporting NYC Small Businesses & Families in Jamaica

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

To Support NYC Small Businesses and Families in Jamaica Virtual Edition – August 22 & 23, 2020 • 8 p.m. ET

To Support NYC Small Businesses and Families in Jamaica

Worldwide Lineup Forms Circle of Love for Music + Balance Virtual Charity EventTo Support NYC Small Businesses and Families in Jamaica

Worldwide Lineup Forms Circle of Love for Music + Balance Virtual Charity EventTo Support NYC Small Businesses and Families in Jamaica 

New York City, NY , Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Make It Balance Music Fest: Virtual Edition – August 22 & 23, 2020 • 8 p.m. ET

Virtual Skyline, New York—August 19, 2020- A two-night charity event that will bring uplifting music and feature wellness and fitness sessions to promote mindfulness, balance and positive energy will be for everyone to enjoy on August 22 and 23, 2020 at 8 p.m. New York Eastern Standard Time.

Make It Balance Music Fest: Virtual Edition is presented by Make It Balance Foundation, a New York nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization to raise funding and awareness in support of NYC small businesses and families with children on the island of Jamaica negatively impacted by 2020 hardships.  

Donations for Make It Balance Foundation causes can be made via:

USA via Text-to-Give: Text balance to 844-609-0111

Worldwide via PayPal: Paypal.me/makeitbalance

Worldwide via CashApp: Cash.app/$makeitbalance

The Founder of Make It Balance Foundation is Tammy Tam Tam Ben-Eliezer-Baxter, a nonprofit leader, singer and songwriter who has been leading large-scale festival production and community organizations for many years.  The mission of Make It Balance Foundation started from Tam Tam’s release of the song Make It and her vision to support small businesses and families negatively affected by pandemics, natural disasters and other hardships.  

The Make It Balance Music Fest: Virtual Edition two-night Music + Balance event will feature a worldwide lineup of music artists, bands, dancers, positive influencers, wellness and fitness providers coming together to ‘Form a Circle of Love.’  The lineup includes participants from the USA, Jamaica, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Cyprus, Israel, Japan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Senegal, Anguilla, Antigua and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.  

The two-night family friendly virtual event features headliners Billy Mystic of the Mystic Revealers, Tam Tam and Reblah Star from Star Balance Record Label, Anthony Malvo, AJ Brown and Big Mountain. 

Wellness Providers include award-winning Makeda Bernard of Halo Meditation, Certified Fitness Trainer, Aerialist and Professional Dancer Jazel Tricia Serate, Dancer, Actress and Fitness Influencer Raquel Horsford Best and Yoga4Livity, a yoga lifestyle created by Tam Tam.

HOW TO WATCH MAKE IT BALANCE MUSIC FEST ON BROOKLYN FREE SPEECH TV

Make It Balance Foundation Twitch Channel: Twitch.tv/makeitbalance

Make It Balance Foundation Facebook Live Page: Facebook.com/makeitbalancefoundation

Tam Tam Facebook Live Page: Facebook.com/tamtamsings

Make It Balance Foundation YouTube Live Channel: YouTube Live

Direct links to the live stream channels for the free virtual event can be found at http://www.makeitbalance.org.

Make It Balance Music Fest: Virtual Edition will also broadcast on Brooklyn Free Speech TV. 

  • Worldwide Option 1:  BRICartsmedia.org/balance
  • Worldwide Option 2:  BRICartsmedia.org/makeitbalance
  • NYC Wide: Verizon channel 47
  • Exclusively in Brooklyn, NYC: Spectrum channel 1993
  • Exclusively in Brooklyn, NYC: Optimum channel 951

Make It Balance Music Fest: Virtual Edition lead sponsor and advisor is Music Producer, Singer and Audio Engineer Reblah Star and his music and lifestyle brand label Star Balance, LLC. Other partners are Jamnesia, One I Entertainment, Fams House Music, MEA Entertainment, E2 Recordings, Spotidol and Halo Meditation. Media Sponsors are Brooklyn Free Speech, Reggae Festival Guide and E2OnAir. 

For the full list of lineup, sponsors and partners, please visit http://www.makeitbalance.org/events

Contact: Make It Balance Foundation Board of Directors

Email: [email protected]

Worldwide Lineup Forms Circle of Love for Music + Balance Virtual Charity Event

To Support NYC Small Businesses and Families in Jamaica

 

News via KISS PR Story News Distribution 

Attachment

  • To Support NYC Small Businesses and Families in Jamaica

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.