Naples, FL, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a bold move to promote tolerance, peace, and understanding, Music Licensing Inc. (OTC: SONG) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Pro Music Rights, Inc., have announced the implementation of a stringent new licensing fee aimed at educational organizations that have failed to condemn antisemitism on their campuses and have actively supported terrorism.

This groundbreaking initiative will see a substantial increase in licensing fees, totaling over $50 million USD annually, for educational institutions that have refused to take a stand against antisemitic activities and have allowed events promoting terrorism, such as pro Hamas rallies, to occur on their premises.

Music Licensing Inc. and Pro Music Rights, Inc. firmly condemn all forms of antisemitism and terrorism, and are committed to taking decisive action against those who perpetuate hate and violence. The enhanced licensing fee is a testament to their dedication to promoting a safe and inclusive environment for all individuals, regardless of their background or beliefs.

“As responsible members of the global community, we have a moral obligation to combat hatred and violence in all its forms,” said Jake P. Noch, CEO of Music Licensing Inc. “By introducing this significant increase in licensing fees, we aim to encourage educational institutions to actively condemn antisemitism and terrorism, fostering an atmosphere of respect, tolerance, and unity.”

In the coming weeks, Pro Music Rights will be updating its licensing agreement to incorporate these enhanced penalty fees. The updated agreement will serve as a powerful deterrent, compelling educational organizations to take a firm stance against antisemitism and terrorism on their campuses.

This move reflects Music Licensing Inc. and Pro Music Rights, Inc.’s unwavering commitment to promoting peace, understanding, and cooperation among all communities. By standing together against hatred, they believe in fostering an environment where everyone can thrive, learn, and contribute positively to society.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) ( ProMusicRights.com )

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

