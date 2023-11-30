Naples Florida , Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) has officially initiated a robust licensing agreement enforcement and collection campaign, underscoring the company’s commitment to protecting the rights of its artists and stakeholders.

As of November 29, 2023, Music Licensing, Inc. has commenced the issuance of demand letters to entities found in breach of licensing agreements. This strategic move aims to reinforce the importance of compliance within the music industry and to ensure fair compensation for the creators whose work contributes to the company’s diverse portfolio.

In a groundbreaking step, Music Licensing, Inc. has dedicated 25% of the net recoverable funds from this enforcement campaign towards a proposed buyback of its common stock on the open market. This initiative is designed to enhance shareholder value and demonstrate the company’s confidence in its financial standing.

Jake P. Noch, CEO of Music Licensing, Inc., commented on this initiative, stating, “Our commitment to protecting the rights of our artists is unwavering. This enforcement and collection campaign is a proactive measure to ensure fair compensation for their creative contributions. Furthermore, our decision to allocate a significant portion of the recovered funds towards a common stock buyback highlights our confidence in the strength and future prospects of Music Licensing, Inc.”

The demand letters sent out serve as a clear indication of Music Licensing, Inc.’s dedication to upholding the integrity of licensing agreements. The company encourages all involved parties to comply promptly to avoid further legal actions.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) ( ProMusicRights.com )

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure:

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication

Contact: investors@ProMusicRights.com

SOURCE: Music Licensing, Inc.