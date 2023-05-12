Naples, Florida, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG), a leading provider of music licensing and royalty collection services, is pleased to announce that it will release its Q1 2023 financial results on May 15, 2023, at 8:00 AM EST. The company will file its Form 1-U with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) concurrently with the press release.

Following the announcement, Music Licensing, Inc. will host a Twitter Q&A on its official Twitter page ( https://twitter.com/ProMusicRights ) and Stocktwits page ( https://stocktwits.com/ProMusicRights ) to address questions from investors and the public. The interactive Q&A session will provide an opportunity for participants to gain insights into the company’s performance, strategies, and future plans.

To participate in the Q&A session, simply follow Music Licensing, Inc. on Twitter and Stocktwits and submit your questions by mentioning the company’s account(s) and using the “$SONG” ticker symbol at the start of your question.

Example: “$SONG How has the company’s revenue growth been impacted by the increase in streaming services?”

Music Licensing, Inc. management will actively monitor both platforms and respond to selected questions during the Q&A session. This unique approach to investor communication underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and engagement with its shareholders and the public.

About Music Licensing, Inc.

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBaggYo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Fall Out Boy, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Contact: investors@ProMusicRights.com

SOURCE: Music Licensing, Inc.