Musician Jason Walsmith Powers 17 Outdoor Concerts with an Off-Grid Van

By using Volta Power Systems technology to power shows, one traveling musician saved an estimated $3,500 in fuel costs and prevented 26,000 pounds of CO2 from entering the atmosphere in one year.

Through a series of outdoor, socially distanced, private shows across the US, Jason and his wife Emma traveled over 38,000 miles, across 32 states in their 2020 Storyteller Overland MODE 4×4 sprinter van, equipped with Volta’s lithium-ion auxiliary power system

Holland, MI, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2020, the world of live music changed forever due to the COVID pandemic, but not every change was negative. To continue bringing live music to his fans, and promote sustainability at the same time, Jason Walsmith and his wife, Emma, took their 2020 Storyteller Overland MODE van, equipped with robust energy storage from Volta Power Systems, on the road to power the necessary audio equipment for his “I’ll Play Anywhere, Man” tour. During the tour’s first leg, Jason’s venues included both large and small outdoor locations, including the middle of the Moab desert in Utah. The Class B RV is designed for off-grid adventures without losing the perks of full access to 120V electricity.

In their first year of van ownership, the Walsmiths traveled over 68,000 miles across 32 states and fully powered 17 shows off the van’s power system. Using their Volta system to power shows and van amenities when they aren’t driving, they’ve prevented an estimated 26,000 pounds of CO2 from entering the atmosphere, saving approximately $3,500 in fuel costs. The van’s 13.5 kWh lithium-ion power system enabled them to run all-day air conditioning and use other amenities without idling or connecting to shore power.

“Volta absolutely made our buying decision for spending that kind of money on a vehicle,” Emma said. “I mean, just the idea that we could run A/C off the battery for our two dogs? That really piqued our interest!”

After hearing their story, Jack Johnson, the CTO of Volta Power Systems, invited Jason and Emma to perform at the Volta Power Systems headquarters in Holland, MI. Approximately 80 people attended the outdoor show, with all audio equipment powered entirely off the Volta system in the Walsmiths’ van.

“One of the exciting drivers when we started Volta was see the innovative ways people could use our technology when we removed the traditional restrictions of power on mobile platforms,” said Johnson.

In conjunction with staff at Storyteller Overland, Jason also recorded three new solo songs inspired by his and Emma’s experiences living on the road. The full album will be available to stream and purchase on August 31st. The album’s first single, “Camper Van,” is already available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and a music video on YouTube.

The pandemic year showed the world how important art, music, and entertainment are to the human experience, and the Walsmiths’ van helped them thrive in a world when everything else abruptly came to a standstill. Now, no matter where their fans are, the Walsmiths can bring the concert to them.

About Volta Power Systems

Founded in 2014, Volta Power Systems provides safe, powerful and simple lithium-ion energy storage solutions for small to midsize businesses. RV, marine and specialty vehicle OEMs trust Volta to deliver advanced, automotive-grade power systems that enhance the lifestyle, freedom and comfort of their end-users. For more information, visit https://voltapowersystems.com/.

About Storyteller Overland

Founded in 2018, Storyteller Overland was created to inspire and equip fellow explorers, vanlifers, and outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts with the proper gear, resources, and mindset to “Live Free. Explore Endlessly. Tell Better Stories” out on the open road and beyond. Along with their MODE™ 4×4 adventure-ready van series and other outdoor lifestyle items, Storyteller Overland offers a unique style of customer service and aftersales care revolving around, interactive, on-demand, engagement via its proprietary Storyteller service app. For more information, visit www.storytelleroverland.com.

About Jason & Emma Walsmith

Jason and Emma refer to themselves as “Racontourists,” a combination of the words “raconteur,” a storyteller, and “tourist,” someone who travels for fun. With a lifetime of multifaceted experience in the music and entertainment industries, the Walsmiths now spend their time traveling the country and sharing music out of their van named Falkor. For more information, visit https://jasonwalsmithstoryteller.com/.

